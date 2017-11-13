Longboat Key Obituaries: Nov. 16, 2017

Dr. Harvey D. Levine

Harvey Levine, 96, of Bradenton, and formerly, New York City, died Nov. 3.

Dr. Levine and his late wife, Sylvia, both attended Brooklyn College, and Dr. Levin later attended the NYU School of Dentistry.

After Dr. Levine’s stint in the U.S. Navy, the couple returned to New York, where Dr. Levine owned a dental practice for 42 years.

The couple retired to Longboat Key 25 years ago and were members of the Longboat Key Club. The couple played golf into their 80s, and Dr. Levine lifted weights until the end of his life.

Dr. Levine was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; son, Marty; and sister and brother-in-law, May and Mike Lindenberg.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew and James; daughter-in-law Angela Jacobson; two grandchildren; a nephew; and a niece.

Memorial donations can be made to the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, FL, where Mr. Levine built boats.

Elvire T. Levy

Elvire Levy, 88, of Longboat Key, died Nov. 5.

Ms. Levy is survived by her children; Roland Levy and Michele Spycher; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of Ms. Levy’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

Donations can be made to SOS International, 312 Park Trace Blvd., Osprey, FL 34229; The Resurrection House, 507 Kumquat Circle, Sarasota; Mental Health Community Centers, 240B S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota; Friends of Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota; or WSLR-LP 96.5, P.O. Box 2540, Sarasota.