Longboat Key leaders discuss islandwide on-demand transit service

With Longboat Key situated in two counties, public transit has always been a fractional endeavor. Now, with Manatee and Sarasota counties relying on on-demand transportation systems, the town is hoping to someday persuade the two governments to somehow unify service for residents and island workers.

Two different services are offered in Longboat: Sarasota County Area Transit has offered its on-demand service since June, whereas Manatee Area County Transit’s must be done 24 hours in advance.

Town Manager Tom Harmer explained why he understands MCAT’s concerns if SCAT were to try to take control of county-provided transit throughout Longboat Key.

“They want to protect Manatee County residents,” Harmer said. “Those residents come in from Bradenton or Palmetto or Parrish out onto the island as workers and visitors, and they’re a little bit concerned that if they just said ‘OK’ to Sarasota County.

“Then, those workers won’t have easy access to the location they’re trying to get to because Sarasota County doesn’t come over from that area.”

How SCAT's on-demand service works Sarasota County Area Transit cut multiple fixed-routes in June in an effort to save about $4 million. The new system still employs some bus routes on well-used corridors, but elsewhere, such as on the barrier islands, a new on-demand service now is in place. How it works: Let’s say you want to ride from Bay Isles to Lido Key. Using the app, a ride from your home to your final destination can be arranged within minutes within the boundaries of the zone that includes Longboat Key, St. Armands and Lido Key and a portion of downtown Sarasota. Other zones include Siesta Key and south county communities. If your destination is beyond the barrier island zone, the ride will connect you to a trunk-line bus route.

SCAT charges riders ages 6 to 79 a total of $1.25 per ride. It is free for anyone age 80 and older, and for children ages 5 and younger. Sarasota County’s on-demand service runs from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

MCAT offers its services from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week to Longboat Key.

“I still think if we can find out from Sarasota County what the cost would be from their vendor to extend that service from where it ends now to the top of Longboat, we would have a number that we could work with,” Mayor Ken Schneier said.

Public Works Director Isaac Brownman said Manatee's service does overlap into Sarasota County for trips to the Shoppes of Bay Isles.

“They’re still trying to provide service to them, so where do they stop?” Brownman said. “Do they stop on the north end of Longboat Pass? Does Sarasota County pick them up? Where’s that drop-off point?”

Longboat Key’s Publix location is where many riders transfer to MCAT’s service to go farther north.

The county line a few hundred feet north of Bayfront Park is the farthest north SCAT’s on-demand service will take a rider.

If Longboat Key were to adopt a one-county transit system to the island, it would need approval from the Town Commission, the Sarasota County Commission and the Manatee County Commission.

“I think we just have to continue to push both counties to come to the table and work with us to find that joint, unified level of service,” Harmer said.

Harmer said part of the reason Manatee County has not been willing to negotiate a deal with Sarasota County is because of a mainland dispute about which county controls Route 99 from downtown Sarasota to downtown Bradenton.

“Manatee (County) wants to take over that main route,” Harmer said. “Sarasota County does not want to give it up…so that’s kind of been their main focus. They can’t reach an agreement on that.”

District 2 Commissioner Penny Gold spoke about her experience using SCAT’s on-demand service.

“They’re really nice,” Gold said. “One ride I took, we swung by I think the golf course Harbourside and picked up a staff person, so staff was using it and she was going back downtown.”

Harmer said SCAT also has a group of vans each morning and afternoon that takes workers to and from the Longboat Key Club.

“That’s still great,” District 5 Commissioner Maureen Merrigan said. “You’re helping staff out and taking cars off the road.”