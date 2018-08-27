Longboat Key home sells for $4.75 million

A home on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Marcia Gutridge, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 5080 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Vincent and Lisa Macciocchi, of West Chester, Ohio, for $4.75 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 8,898 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

Mark MacFawn, of Daytona Beach, sold the home at 1400 Harbor Sound Drive to Devin Cahn, trustee, of Tampa, for $3.4 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-three-half baths, a pool and 6,348 square feet of living area.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Thomas and Christina Grusecki sold their Unit 502 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Alan Bozian and Jennifer Mann, of Longboat Key, for $2,865,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,925,000 in 2011.

Laurel Cohen, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 907 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rodney Rhoden, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.7 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $794,500 in 1996.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Ailene Rickel, Larry Rickel and Kyle Einhorn, trustees, of Alamo Heights, Texas, sold the Unit L-207 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Charles Snowden Jones, trustee, of White Plains, N.Y., for $1,425,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 1994.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Thomas and Faye Blakely, of Buford, Ga., sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 575 Sanctuary Drive to Warren Melamed, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $1,175,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.17 million in 2007.

Fairway Bay

Steven and Ann Moser sold their Unit 452 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Michael Conner and Susan Conner, trustees, of Ocala, for $399,900. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2013.

Ambassador on Lido Beach

Robertine Blanke and Mark Blanke, of Schenectady, N.Y., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mike and Vikki Lupatin, of Valrico, for $287,500. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1989.

Whitney Beach

Michael Langdon and Megan Barker-Langdon, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Cheryl and Tammy Kobel, of Tampa, for $260,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.