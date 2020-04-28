Longboat Key Cops Corner: Yarrr, this boat launchin' ramp be open?

April 18

All ahead slow

4:34 a.m., 7300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer on patrol grew suspicious of a truck driving slowly through Longbeach Village and followed it until it pulled out to Gulf of Mexico Drive, where the officer performed a traffic stop. The truck driver told the officer he was a commercial fisherman and was checking on the accessibility of the Linley Street boat ramp. The driver was cleared through state and national databases of wants and warrants and was verbally warned for a license tag light that was out.

No cause for alarm

8:37 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police and fire-rescue units were summoned to a condo complex in response to an activated fire alarm. The fire alarm, as it turns out, was triggered by a malfunction.

Leaving their seats

9:02 a.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A caller wanted to make a report to police of nearby residents who walked over to the beach from their homes and left their chairs on the sand.

Leave it to the experts

2:30 p.m., 600 block of Bayport Way

Animal assistance: An officer sought and received approval from a supervisor to contact Save Our Seabirds to help with a call about a heron that might be injured. The rescue organization contacted the original caller and provided assistance.

Boats on the beach

3:03 p.m., 700 block of Lands End Drive

Boating call: A resident called police with concerns about boats gathered on a beach. The department’s marine patrol discovered about a dozen boats beached or anchored nearby. The officers informed the boaters the area was closed and they would need to leave. The boaters departed without incident.

Customers only

5:45 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Trespassing: Two fishermen were asked by police to leave the private dock of a business.

April 19

Sending it (illegally)

1:10 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating violation: The department’s marine patrol officer spotted a boater towing a tube and rider who was not wearing a personal floatation device. The boater was cited for towing a rider without a floatation device and doing so in the Intracoastal Waterway. A safety check of the vessel also revealed missing safety gear and registration documents.

Slow your roll

7:34 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: An officer monitoring traffic in Longbeach Village watched as a vehicle turned off Gulf of Mexico Drive and accelerated to 32 mph. The driver, who said he was hurrying to a restaurant to pick up a takeout food order, was ticketed for driving 29 mph in a 20 mph zone.

April 20

He’s no stranger

8:41 p.m., 500 block of Wedge Lane

Suspicious circumstance: A resident who was out of town called police after seeing on a remote video camera an unknown vehicle parked in her driveway. An officer discovered several vehicles parked nearby, connected to a construction crew. One of the crew said he knew the resident and assumed it would be OK to park on the driveway. Upon further conversation with the resident, the officer determined it was OK for the car to remain.

Moving on

9:26 a.m., 500 block of Neptune Way

Parking: While on patrol, an officer spotted a vehicle parked in the grass, blocking the view of motorists trying to pull into the intersection. The driver was asked to move the vehicle, which he did.

April 21

Two wheels too many

8:11 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: The driver of a pickup truck blocking the bicycle lane apologized to officers when told of his violation and quickly moved the vehicle into the grass.

Hello, friends

1:24 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A beachfront resident was concerned about a group gathered on the beach and called police. An officer determined a group of about eight people were playing beach golf and were maintaining social distance in accordance with the state guidelines. A group of about six other people who were watching the activity were also maintaining proper distance from each other. The people said they were residents of Longboat Key. They were reminded of social distancing guidelines and allowed to play on.

April 24

Repairing a problem

9:36 a.m., 3500 Mistletoe Lane

Gas leak: Police assisted fire-rescue units with a gas line accidentally cut by a plumbing contractor. Fire-rescue personnel capped the leak, and summoned TECO crews to repair the break.