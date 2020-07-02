Longboat Key Cops Corner: The kids are alright

June 27

Kids, right?

1:31 a.m., 500 block of Birdie Lane

Suspicious incident: Having heard a loud noise, a resident called police thinking a member of the family might need medical attention. Police found the family member safely asleep and the rest of the home in order. The caller said the noise, which could have been thunder, was startling at such an hour. Fire-rescue units were canceled before they could arrive.

Dead ends

8:17 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Suspicious incident: A caller to police reported seeing a man hit a woman, then take the woman unwillingly to a boat and motored off to the southeast. Police tried to alert marine units in Sarasota city and county, but none were available. A check of the address connected to boat’s registration number connected officers to a man who said he repairs boats but doesn’t own that boat and doesn’t’ know who does.

Sniff, sniff

9:50 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police and fire units responded to a home on a report of a gas odor. Fire-rescue personnel inspected the area but found no leaking gas.

June 28

Fish out of water

8:34 a.m., gulfside beach

Animal call: An officer was advised by a department sergeant of a dead shark reported on the beach. The officer arrived to find a five-foot long shark of undetermined species on the sand. Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium was called, and a representative said the organization would handle it.

Fire on the water

9:20 a.m., off the key

Marine fire: An officer on marine patrol, while monitoring his marine-band radio, heard of a boat on fire near Longboat Pass. As the officer got closer, he saw a small blue and white vessel engulfed in flames at the Coquina Beach boat ramp. Fire-rescue teams were already fighting the fire. The officer docked nearby and assisted with the operation.

Cut short

10:30 a.m., 500 block of DeNarvaez Drive

Noise: A caller who did not want to speak to police complained about noise coming from a neighbor’s property. The officer found the neighbor mowing his lawn. The officer explained the town rules about such work on Sundays, and the man put away the lawn mower.

Missing something?

11:45 a.m., off the key

Boating: An officer on marine patrol stopped a pair of kayakers without personal floatation devices from paddling into an area known for its swift currents. The kayakers returned to shore for their safety equipment.

Location, location (police department)

12:45 p.m., police headquarters

Citizen assist: A person came to the police department lobby seeking real estate advertising signs that had been confiscated under the town’s sign ordinances. The property was returned.

*&%[email protected]$#$ music

1 p.m., off the key

Noise: An officer on marine patrol encountered a boater playing loud music feature explicit lyrics. As the officer approached, the boated asked if he should turn down the music. The officer said yes, and emphasized there were families nearby.

No harm done

2:52 p.m., in the gulf

Rescue: Several police and fire-rescue units responded to the beach on an report of a collision between a pair of personal water craft. No collision had actually taken place, just two riders in close proximity falling off their craft at the same time. The watercraft were undamaged and there were no injuries reported.

Appropriate beachwear (for dogs)

9:30 p.m., North Shore Road

Dogs: Police spoke to a dog owner with a pair of pets on the beach. When told of the town’s rules against dogs on the beach, the owner replied they were service dogs and were wearing vests to so indicate.

June 29

It’s . . . still . . . there

8:09 a.m., 500 Halyard Lane

Animal complaint: A caller sought police help when discovering a multi-colored snake in a bedroom. As the officer arrived, the caller said it was likely the snake slithered into a wall. The officer looked around but found no snake. The officer said to feel free to call again if it reappears.

The human touch

11:41 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police spoke to a security guard at a condominium complex about a suspicious man walking north. An officer ultimately found the man who said he was looking for work. An officer asked if he needed medical attention, and the man asked for some water. The officer gave him two cold water bottles. When the man asked if the officer could spare some food, the officer gave the man his lunch. He was given a department business card in case he needed further help and was left sitting under a tree, eating.

Not public

8:49 p.m., 2675 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A property manager called to report recent issues with strangers parking in the private lot and using the swimming pool. One such family, who were not residents or guests, had been in the pool recently when they were asked to leave. A man became indignant and used profanity before ultimately getting in their car and leaving. No license number was recorded. An officer passed along a business card to the manager for future reference.

June 30

He knows the rules

7:30 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Lane

Noise: Responding to a complaint, police spoke to a contractor at a construction site about the town’s noise requirements. The builder said he was aware of them, had not started work and was awaiting gear with which to work.

Oh, Longboat

1:56 p.m., 600 Cedars Court

Property damage: About $1,500 to $2,000 damage was done to an unoccupied car when it was struck by a runaway golf cart. Police said an employee was unloading sacks of tennis-court clay from the cart when one of them fell on the accelerator, which prompted the cart to surge ahead and hit the car’s rear bumper and quarter panel. There were no injuries.

July 1

Happy graduation

9:16 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: Police spoke to a group of people who had a run in with the driver of a vehicle on Gulf of Mexico Drive. They had been to the beach, dressed in black graduation gowns, and were crossing the street to return to their car when a vehicle was forced to come to a stop to avoid them. No crime had been committed, and no injuries were reported.