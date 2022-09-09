Longboat Key Cops Corner: The best kind of burglary

Thursday, Sept. 1

Water’s rising

5:06 p.m., 500 block of Jessmyth Drive

Citizen assist: Police helped connect a resident with the Public Works Department following a report of flooding in a yard. A resident conjectured that a construction company nearby had damaged a town water pipe. The town’s Public Works staff told a police employee they were on the way to make repairs.

The best kind of burglary

10:27 p.m, 2600 Harbourside Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller aboard a moored boat called police that a break-in had nearly occurred on her vessel. In learning more about the incident, an officer noted the story changed several times and that the caller likely was inebriated. Another person on the boat said no near break-in took place. A neighbor also denied hearing trouble. The officer canvassed the area and found nothing untoward.

Friday, Sept. 2

The branch office

4:31 p.m., 600 block of Norton Street

Suspicious incident: A caller complained to police that a landscaping crew was dumping cut branches into a canal and not disposing of them properly. A man on the crew explained to police that the crew was removing a tree from the premises and that they would return the next day to cut branches that were hanging over the water, though the officer reported no hinderance to navigation.

Going out for a limb

9:58 p.m., 1000 block of Longboat Club Road

Traffic hazard: On officer on patrol removed a large palm branch he found blocking the street’s northbound lane.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Taking it easy

8:41 a.m., 100 block of Twin Shores Boulevard

Citizen assist: A resident concerned about low water pressure at his home called police to say there had been a nearby water-pipe break of late but that pressure was sufficient for normal home uses. The responding officer notified the Fire Department and the Public Works Department.

The upside-down world

5 p.m., Greer Island

Boating call: The town’s marine patrol officer checked on the well-being of a pair of personal watercraft riders after their machine overturned. Both were swimming near a sandbar and told the officer they were OK.

iPhound it

11:10 p.m., 1600 block of Harbor Sound Drive

Citizen assist: A resident called police from a nearby business upon coming home to find her cell phone missing and other phones in the house inoperative. Along with police, the resident reentered the home to find the alarm still armed and nothing out of place. A call placed to the missing cell phone was audible from inside, and the two were able to track it down outside near a pool. The caller conceded she likely left it outside accidentally.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Coming together

Noon, near Jewfish Key

Boating call: Town police responded to a report of a minor boating collision. Along with state authorities, the crash was investigated. No one was hurt.

Keys to happiness

10:14 p.m., Broadway Street

Found property: An officer on patrol stopped to investigate an item in the road, which turned out to be a set of keys. Two days later, the owner of the keys came to the police department to correctly identify and claim them.

Monday, Sept. 5

A tidy bridge . . . now

1:47 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Miscellaneous: An officer on patrol, noticing a large amount of trash along the side of the bridge with a large fishing party nearby, enlisted the anglers’ help in cleaning up the mess. They agreed.

Getting going

1:59 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A police officer retrieved from the station a battery jumping device to help get a stranded driver’s car going again. A check of national and state crime-databases was done before the driver went on his way.

Beach music

12:37 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: Police checked into a report of loud music coming from the beach and found a family playing music under an umbrella. The officer ascertained that the music was neither too loud or offensive in content.

Going nowhere

3:50 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A police officer checked with the owner of a private business to see if a stranded motorist with a broken axle could leave his vehicle in the parking lot overnight until a tow truck could retrieve it. The business owner agreed.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Big spender

4:03 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An employee of a business turned in a wallet containing ID, some credit cards and less than $10 in cash. The property was taken into custody,

With nowhere to go

4:36 p.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned vehicle: When notified of a boat adrift, police found a 40-foot catamaran aground near some mangroves adjacent to Harbourside Drive. The town’s marine patrol officer was called in and helped contact the boat’s owner about it’s whereabouts.