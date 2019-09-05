Longboat Key Cops Corner: Now it's locked

Police reports from around Longboat Key.
August 31
All is well
12:41 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Security check: A door to a business was found unlocked during a routine security check. The officer went inside to ensure noting seemed amiss. With everything in order, the officer secured the door and left.
Not a problem
9:53 a.m., 600 block of Norton Street
Public service: A resident was concerned about a neighbor’s oil-fired lanterns near a tree line and asked police to come have a look. An officer arrived and reported seeing no fire hazards.
Passenger wasn’t driving
7:20 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Traffic: Police stopped a vehicle after being alerted to the suspended license of its owner. The driver of the car was not the owner and was properly licensed. The passenger was the car’s owner and was told about the suspended license and how to correct the issue.
September 1
No harm, no fire
12:41 p.m., 800 block of Longboat Club Road
Alarm: A smoke alarm coming from a guest house was determined to be a false alarm. There was no sign of smoke or fire on the property.
No dogs allowed
2:11 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Animal call: Police spoke to two men and a woman who were walking a dog on the beach. The agreed to take the dog elsewhere after being told animals are not allowed on town beaches.
Parked and almost ticketed
4:02 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street
Traffic: A car parked beyond a No Parking Here to Corner’’ sign was nearly ticketed, but the driver arrived in time to move it to a proper space. Distances of no parking near intersections were recently lengthened in the neighborhood.
Careful, now
4:32 p.m., off the key
Boating: The town’s marine officer spotted a sailboat off the north end of the island near an area of shallow water. The officer alerted the boat’s captain to that fact, who said he was aware of the water conditions.
Drain, oh!
5:35 p.m., 500 block of Bayview Drive
Public service: Police spoke to a man about flooding on his street. The man said a recently installed drain valve was not working correctly. The situation was relayed to the town’s Public Works Department.
Off in the distance
8:17 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Suspicious circumstance: An officer was sent to investigate a caller’s report of a light flashing in the Gulf of Mexico. The caller did not want to be contacted by police. The officer assigned to the case determined the light was a channel marker, and not other lights were visible.
Watch where you’re anchoring
8:10 p.m., near the Linley Street boat ramp
Disturbance: A disagreement took place over where boats were anchored, about 100 yards off the shoreline. One boater called police to say another boat was anchored in a position that made a collision between the two craft possible. Following a conversation with police, the owner of the other boat agreed to move to a different location the next morning, when daylight would make such a move safe.
September 2
Scrap for the people
8:44 a.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Suspicious circumstance: An out of town property owner alerted police to a man and woman on the property, taking items out of a construction trash bin on the property. Police arrived and spoke to the man, who is employed by the construction company working on the property. He said he had permission to remove scrap metal. The officer told man and woman they should return when the construction site was open.
No jumping
10:12 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge
Juvenile acts: Police were alerted to three juveniles jumping from the bridge. An officer found two girls standing on the bridge in dry swimsuits. They said they had not jumped. Police were not able to find a third juvenile, either in the water or on the bridge.
He did it
5:48 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Abandoned 911 calls: Police responded to a 911 call. Once on the scene, officers learned the resident’s grandson had accidentally dialed the emergency number.
I’ll take that
10:44 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway
Traffic: The town’s traffic monitoring camera system alerted police to a vehicle owned by a driver with a suspended license. Once stopped, the officer alerted the owner his license had been suspended and police would have to confiscate the car’s license tag and owner’s drivers license card. The owner was asked to secure the car and arrange for it to be towed home. The man said he was not aware of his license suspension. He was cited.
September 3
Watch out
2:56 p.m., 6000 block of Dream Island Road
Public service: Police placed orange cones around a concrete box with a broken lid in the right of way of a town street. The town's Public Works Department was notified and told which communications company the box belonged to.
Not here
3:58 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Assist other agencies: Longboat Police were contracted by another police agency to help with a death notification at a town address. The officer learned from the community's security guard that the person identified in the notification did not reside there, and that the address related to the person was vacant. That information was relayed back to the originating police agency.
Call? What call?
8:02 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Abandoned 911 call: The front desk manager of a resort told police who arrived in response to a 911 call than he was aware of no such call from his address. He told the officer all was in order and he required no assistance.
September 4
On the job
2:57 p.m., 400 block of Longboat Club Road
Rescue: Police and fire-rescue units were sent to a condo complex on a report of a man injured while working inside. When police arrived, fire-rescue personnel had already prepared the man, who was cut by glass, for transportation to the hospital.
At your service
7:47 p.m., 6500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Public service: A jogger who had fallen flagged down an officer seeking help in getting home. The jogger had a cut to the forehead but was otherwise uninjured. The officer drove the jogger about eight blocks home.
Nothing to worry about
10:34 p.m., 400 block of L'Ambiance Drive
Alarm: Police responded along with fire units to an activated fire alarm in a condo community. When first-responders arrived, they determined the alarm was false, likely caused by construction activity.