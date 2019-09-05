Longboat Key Cops Corner: Now it's locked

August 31

All is well

12:41 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: A door to a business was found unlocked during a routine security check. The officer went inside to ensure noting seemed amiss. With everything in order, the officer secured the door and left.

Not a problem

9:53 a.m., 600 block of Norton Street

Public service: A resident was concerned about a neighbor’s oil-fired lanterns near a tree line and asked police to come have a look. An officer arrived and reported seeing no fire hazards.

Sarasota police investigate deadly crash +In the days following a fatal collision between a sport utility vehicle and a car-carrying tractor-trailer, Longboat Police encountered several instances of large trucks parked either in the center turn lane or bicycle lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive and ordered them to either move immediately or face a traffic citation. Longboat Key resident William Sikorski, 74, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after the crash on Aug. 30. Truck driver Krystof Troyanowski, 63, of Richmond Hill, N.Y. was killed, according to Sarasota Police, who are investigating the crash. Gulf of Mexico Drive was closed for hours while investigators gathered information at the scene in the 1400 block after the Friday night crash. Details of the crash have not yet been released by Sarasota Police other than the names of the victims and the vehicles they were driving. On Sept. 5, officers from the Longboat Police encountered: A tractor trailer in the center turn lane in the 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive at 9:24 a.m. The driver had just loaded a forklift and was departing. The driver was issued a verbal warning

A tractor trailer in the center turn lane in the 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive at 8:30 a.m. The driver was ordered to move the vehicle immediately. He was issued a verbal warning.

A dump truck in the center turn lane in the 1900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive at 7:37 a.m. The driver was issued a verbal warning after an order to move the truck immediately. Two similar cases, one truck in the center turn lane and one in the bicycle lane, were spotted on Sept. 4. Troyanowski is listed in New York state records as the CEO of K.T. Trans Inc., a Brooklyn-based delivery company. This was the second highway fatality of the year in Longboat Key. In April, a 67-year-old bicyclist was killed when he crashed into the rear of a parked truck alongside Gulf of Mexico Drive. Sarasota Police, who also investigated that fatality, ruled both the cyclist and the truck's driver shared the blame.

Passenger wasn’t driving

7:20 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: Police stopped a vehicle after being alerted to the suspended license of its owner. The driver of the car was not the owner and was properly licensed. The passenger was the car’s owner and was told about the suspended license and how to correct the issue.

September 1

No harm, no fire

12:41 p.m., 800 block of Longboat Club Road

Alarm: A smoke alarm coming from a guest house was determined to be a false alarm. There was no sign of smoke or fire on the property.

No dogs allowed

2:11 p.m., 7000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Police spoke to two men and a woman who were walking a dog on the beach. The agreed to take the dog elsewhere after being told animals are not allowed on town beaches.

Parked and almost ticketed

4:02 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: A car parked beyond a No Parking Here to Corner’’ sign was nearly ticketed, but the driver arrived in time to move it to a proper space. Distances of no parking near intersections were recently lengthened in the neighborhood.

Careful, now

4:32 p.m., off the key

Boating: The town’s marine officer spotted a sailboat off the north end of the island near an area of shallow water. The officer alerted the boat’s captain to that fact, who said he was aware of the water conditions.

Drain, oh!

5:35 p.m., 500 block of Bayview Drive

Public service: Police spoke to a man about flooding on his street. The man said a recently installed drain valve was not working correctly. The situation was relayed to the town’s Public Works Department.

Off in the distance

8:17 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: An officer was sent to investigate a caller’s report of a light flashing in the Gulf of Mexico. The caller did not want to be contacted by police. The officer assigned to the case determined the light was a channel marker, and not other lights were visible.

Watch where you’re anchoring

8:10 p.m., near the Linley Street boat ramp

Disturbance: A disagreement took place over where boats were anchored, about 100 yards off the shoreline. One boater called police to say another boat was anchored in a position that made a collision between the two craft possible. Following a conversation with police, the owner of the other boat agreed to move to a different location the next morning, when daylight would make such a move safe.

September 2

Scrap for the people

8:44 a.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: An out of town property owner alerted police to a man and woman on the property, taking items out of a construction trash bin on the property. Police arrived and spoke to the man, who is employed by the construction company working on the property. He said he had permission to remove scrap metal. The officer told man and woman they should return when the construction site was open.

No jumping

10:12 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Juvenile acts: Police were alerted to three juveniles jumping from the bridge. An officer found two girls standing on the bridge in dry swimsuits. They said they had not jumped. Police were not able to find a third juvenile, either in the water or on the bridge.

He did it

5:48 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 calls: Police responded to a 911 call. Once on the scene, officers learned the resident’s grandson had accidentally dialed the emergency number.

I’ll take that

10:44 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Traffic: The town’s traffic monitoring camera system alerted police to a vehicle owned by a driver with a suspended license. Once stopped, the officer alerted the owner his license had been suspended and police would have to confiscate the car’s license tag and owner’s drivers license card. The owner was asked to secure the car and arrange for it to be towed home. The man said he was not aware of his license suspension. He was cited.

September 3

Watch out

2:56 p.m., 6000 block of Dream Island Road

Public service: Police placed orange cones around a concrete box with a broken lid in the right of way of a town street. The town's Public Works Department was notified and told which communications company the box belonged to.

Not here

3:58 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agencies: Longboat Police were contracted by another police agency to help with a death notification at a town address. The officer learned from the community's security guard that the person identified in the notification did not reside there, and that the address related to the person was vacant. That information was relayed back to the originating police agency.

Call? What call?

8:02 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: The front desk manager of a resort told police who arrived in response to a 911 call than he was aware of no such call from his address. He told the officer all was in order and he required no assistance.

September 4

On the job

2:57 p.m., 400 block of Longboat Club Road

Rescue: Police and fire-rescue units were sent to a condo complex on a report of a man injured while working inside. When police arrived, fire-rescue personnel had already prepared the man, who was cut by glass, for transportation to the hospital.

At your service

7:47 p.m., 6500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A jogger who had fallen flagged down an officer seeking help in getting home. The jogger had a cut to the forehead but was otherwise uninjured. The officer drove the jogger about eight blocks home.

Nothing to worry about

10:34 p.m., 400 block of L'Ambiance Drive

Alarm: Police responded along with fire units to an activated fire alarm in a condo community. When first-responders arrived, they determined the alarm was false, likely caused by construction activity.