Longboat Key Cops Corner: Be vewwwwy quiet

May 4

Hard to find party

1:13 a.m., 700 block of Norton Street

Noise: Police were called to a neighborhood near Gulf of Mexico Drive on a report of a loud party. When officers arrived in the general area, they reported not hearing a loud party. When given a more precise location, the officers listened for several minutes and still couldn’t hear a loud party.

Just the fax

8:10 a.m., 500 block of Harbourside Drive

Abandoned 911 call: Police responded to a dropped 911, which was connected to a phone line at a gated community’s guard station. The guard told police no such call had been placed, but his fax machine rang and did not produce a document at about the same time the call had been received.

No one to be found

8:57 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were called in reference to two men seen walking in the area, which a caller described as suspicious. After a search of the neighborhood, police could find no men answering the caller’s description.

Wrong place, wrong size

12:08 p.m., along Gulf of Mexico Drive

Code enforcement: An officer on patrol spotted six temporary signs in violation of the town’s codes regulating size or positioning. They were removed from several locations and placed in a holding area near Town Hall.

Russian to judgment

12:44 p.m., Greer Island

Open container: While patrolling Greer Island, an officer spotted a woman with an open bottle of Smirnoff Apple Vodka. After a database check of wants and warrants, the woman was given a notice to appear in court on the open-container violation charge.

Alone and dented

5:04 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic accident: Police were called to a parking lot to look into a collision between an unattended parked car and a car that drove off after backing into it. A witness reported the driver of the car that struck the parked vehicle left without leaving information, but the officer found a business card left on the window of the parked car. The driver’s insurance was verified, and he said he had contacted the owner of the parked car and arrangements were underway. The driver who left was found at fault but was not cited because the incident took place on private property.

May 5

Might as well jump

11:45 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Juvenile acts: Police were called to the Longboat Pass bridge on a report of three people jumping from the span. When an officer arrived a short time later, no one was seen jumping or swimming nearby. The officer stood by near the base of the bridge for a few minutes to see if anyone looked like they were about to jump, but no one arrived.

May 6

Your papers, please

Noon, 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic stop: The island’s traffic-monitoring system alerted officers to a passing car owned by a person with a suspended drivers license. Once an officer stopped the car, the driver told the officer he has paperwork allowing him to drive to and from work, but he didn’t have the documents with him. The officer allowed the driver to proceed after a verbal warning and reminded him to carry those documents with him.

Hard to find

11:33 a.m., Police Headquarters

Lost property: A man arrived at the police department to report his lost cell phone. He told an officer at the station he thinks it might have fallen out of his pocket as he exited a ride-sharing car. But because the information about his driver was only available through his phone, which was lost, he was unable to track down his property. He described the car as a blue Kia.

Southbound and Swedish

2:23 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A pair of golf carts, driving southbound on Gulf of Mexico Drive, were pulled over. The people riding in the carts said they were tourists from Sweden, they were staying in a community north of Longboat Key. The said they thought it was OK to drive the vehicles on the road. They were issued a verbal warning and headed back to the north.

May 7

No one home

5:04 a.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police were sent to investigate an alarm that was activated at a condo complex. Once on the scene, an officer enlisted the help of a property manager, who told him the unit in which the alarm was activated has been unoccupied for some time. A check of the unit found no evidence of a break-in or other trouble.

A little break

7:35 a.m., 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police responded to a call about a man lying down behind the former gas station at the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street. The man told police he was riding his bicycle south on his way to Sarasota and stopped to take a break. He was not the subject of wants or arrest warrants. He was allowed to continue after receiving a verbal warning for trespassing.

Out of the box

3:26 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Public service: Police were alerted to a communications box that was open. Police responded and closed the box. Dispatchers notified the communications company, which said it would send a technician to determine if repairs were needed.

May 8

One-button emergency

2:26 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: An open 911 call from a female caller alerted police. An officer located the woman walking on the beach with three friends. She reported she must have accidentally pressed the emergency call button. No signs of trouble were seen.

Lost leather

8:03 a.m., Police Headquarters

Lost property: A man arrived at the police department to report his lost wallet and inquire if anyone had reported finding a wallet at a grocery store in town. He also told police he planned to inquire at the store.

May 9

Overnight parking . . . ticket

2 a.m., Lois Avenue

Parking: An officer on patrol spotted a vehicle parked in a zone in which parking is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. A parking citation was issued.