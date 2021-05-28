Longboat Key Cops Corner: A topless swimmer, a frisky raccoon and very lost wallet

May 18

It can stay

2:19 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: Police were called about a recreational vehicle parked at a residential complex. The town’s code enforcement officer had also been alerted about the vehicle but could not connect with its owner. An officer spoke to a caretaker who said the vehicle was authorized to be in the community.

Lost and found

3:01 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A town employee delivered to the police station a cell phone found at a beach access point. The screen was locked, but a police employee tracked a telephone number of a person whose name appeared on the screen when the phone rang. Though that person hung up when the employee called back, the phone’s owner soon called, identified herself as the phone’s owner and arranged to pick up her property. A woman arrived soon after and, with property credentials, was given her phone back.

May 21

Nautically noisy

2:08 p.m., Lands End Drive

Noise complaint: The town’s marine patrol officer was sent to investigate a report of loud music coming from a nearby vessel. The officer was unable to find the noisy boat.

May 22

Down by the sea

12:52 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A resident called police to complain about a noisy group of people on a nearby beach. No one could be found in the area.

He was not Overlooked

10:38 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Welfare check: A caller to police was concerned about an emergency signal received from a family member’s cell phone at a town park. An officer found the family member at the park, though no harm had come to him. The family member said his phone was malfunctioning and was unable to call. The officer relayed word to the original caller that all was OK.

A little light reading

2:04 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: An officer handed a dog owner a town pamphlet entitled “Helpful Information for Dog Owners” following a citizen's report of two small dogs on the beach. The dog owner left the area with the dogs . . . and the pamphlet.

May 24

Uh, I’ll just get a new one

7:20 p.m., Police headquarters

Lost property: Police spoke to a man who reported losing his wallet, likely while using a portable restroom on a worksite. The wallet’s contents were noted, but no further investigation was performed.

May 25

At-tent-ion to details

7:01 a.m., Greer Island

Suspicious person: A beach walker reported to police a tent on the north end of island. No other suspicious activity or people were seen. Police said tents are allowed on town beaches between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Unclothed

2:39 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Indecent exposure: A woman was issued a verbal warning and asked to leave the beach for the day following a report of topless swimming. Police reported the woman was clothed when officers arrived to speak to her, but she conceded she had been topless while in the water.

May 26

No trouble to be found

4:56 p.m., 500 Harbor Cove Circle

Suspicious incident: Police were called to assist when the U.S. Coast Guard reported receiving a radio signal indicating a vessel in distress near Longboat Key. Police ground units searched along canals and areas with a view of the water and called in the town’s marine patrol officer, who could not find any vessels in trouble in nearby bay waters. The Coast Guard was notified of the police findings.

Hard to paddle

6:16 p.m., New Pass

Boating call: Kayakers flagged town the town’s marine patrol officer while struggling to make progress against a current and taking water over the sides. The officer assisted the kayakers back to shore.

May 27

Scat!

8:47 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Staff of a residential complex called police about an unwanted raccoon on the premises. An officer sent to the call reported seeing the animal climbing up and down a tree and jumping back and forth to different levels of nearby scaffolding. The raccoon did not appear aggressive and was reported to be keeping to itself. The staff was advised to possibly seek assistance from Sarasota County Animal Control or a private trapping company.