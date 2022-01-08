Longboat Key Cops Corner: A lot of water, falling

Friday, Dec. 31

A lot of water

7:32 p.m., 200 block of Sands Point Road

Alarm: Police and fire personnel, responding to a fire alarm call, found water rushing down the outside of a residential building from the top floor. Fire-rescue teams turned off the flow and found a standpipe had broken in a stairwell on the fourth floor. Some units experienced water damage, and building maintenance was on hand to begin repairs. Florida Power and Light was also notified because of the proximity of the pipe to an electrical room. No injuries were reported.

No fan of fireworks

8:42 p.m., 500 block of Outrigger Lane

Noise: A resident called police to complain about the nearby use of fireworks. The resident said the noise was disturbing her and frightening her pet. An officer told her state laws allowed the use of fireworks on New Years Eve and he had no authority to ask the neighbors to stop.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Not from here

4:46 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal: Police explained to a man from out of town that dogs are not allowed on the beach. Officers had received a complaint and found the man with his dog. The man said he did not know about the town rules.

Polar discovery

5:05 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A beachgoer called police to report the discovery of a 20-foot long wooden pole in the surf. The police notified the town’s Public Works staff about the pole and also alerted management of the vacation resort nearby.

A disappearing smell

9:10 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A resident notified police and fire-rescue personnel that a smell of sewage had persisted in her home for about 20 minutes. When police arrived, an officer encountered a fire-rescue team leaving the premises, saying no police service was needed. The officer later learned and reported the resident said the smell had disappeared and asked fire-rescue personnel not to enter her home.

Time was running out

11:11 p.m., 500 block of Schooner Lane

Noise: The noise of fireworks prompted a resident to call police. An officer told the resident that the neighbors, by law, had until midnight New Years to legally set off fireworks. The party that was lighting fireworks told the officer they would wrap it up in time.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Music, no music

2:39 p.m., 700 block of Lands End Drive

Noise from the water: Police were sent to investigate a report of noise coming from boaters at a nearby sandbar. Officers observed the area from the caller’s dock but did not judge the music to be louder than allowable limits. The resident said it had been louder earlier.

Monday, Jan. 3

Clean and missing

1:29 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Citizen assist: Police went to a retail business after an employee’s complaint that a customer was refusing to pay. The customer said the business lost an article of clothing on her last visit and wanted to be compensated. The employee said the store’s practice is to count each article with the customer before payment is made to ensure nothing is missing. The customer paid. The employee said the store would keep looking for any articles of clothing that were not part of an order.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Too late

12:02 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: Following a report of noise, police discovered a family leaving a public beach with a sack of spent fireworks. The officer told the parents the beach was closed and fireworks were no longer permitted. The parents apologized and said they were from California.

Friday, Jan. 7

Dog park, huh?

2:40 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: An officer spotted a pair of dogs running loose in an open area of a park. The officer told the dog owner that leashes were required and that a dog park was elsewhere in the park.

Arr, this canal be blocked

3:40 p.m., 500 block of Birdie Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called police to complain that a commercial barge performing work in her residential canal was blocking boat access. The officer called the barge owner, and a representative said it would be moved as soon as possible.