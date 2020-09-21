Longboat Key boat crash sends two to hospital

Two occupants of a 27-foot powerboat were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening after a collision between their craft and a sand-retention structure on Longboat Key.

According to a spokeswoman for the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department, units were sent to the 2300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive around 8:05 p.m. Saturday on a water-rescue call. She said the boat struck a concrete groin behind The Islander Club condominium community.

Of the eight people aboard the boat, five denied the need for treatment, one refused transport and two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The law enforcement division of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.