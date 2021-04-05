Longboat Key appoints three new P&Z Board members

The Longboat Key Town Commission on Monday afternoon appointed three members to the town’s Planning and Zoning Board while reseating two others for new terms.

The commission voted for Paul Hylbert and Margaret Nuzzo to serve three-year terms on the P&Z Board. Michael Warnstedt will serve a one-year term.

There was some division within the commission on whether Nuzzo and Warnstedt should get the three-year term.

Several others submitted applications for consideration to the P&Z Board, including former District 5 Town Commissioner Ed Zunz, Christopher Carman, Jeffrey Carman, Leonard Garner, Aaron Kleiner, Steven Miesowicz and Brandie Puls.

“We’ve got a lot of talent here and we’ve got a lot of knowledge on the island,” Mayor Ken Schneier said.

The Town Commission also voted to reappoint Gary Coffin and Jay Plager to three-year terms on the P&Z Board.

Paul Hylbert is one of three new members of the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board.

Hylbert has lived in Longboat Key for three years after moving from California. He has served on the board of the Longboat Key North community group. As the lead director for National Storage Affiliates, he spent his professional career in building supply, construction and land development.

Nuzzo has lived in Longboat Key for 40 years and has a background in real estate appraising. She is a licensed Realtor in both Florida and New Jersey. She is also a certified tax assessor in New Jersey, and served as the tax administrator in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Margaret Nuzzo is one of three new members of the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board.

Warnstedt has lived in Longboat Key for about three years, and has worked as a Florida licensed commercial real estate broker for more than 40 years.

The reason for the P&Z Board vacancies is former members Penny Gold and Debra Williams became commissioners on March 22. Phill Younger also resigned his P&Z seat in March.

Michael Warnstedt is one of three new members of the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board.

Hylbert, Nuzzo and Warnstedt will have until May to get acclimated. In the coming weeks, the P&Z Board and Town Commission will have public hearings about proposed changes to the St. Regis development.

District 5 Town Commission vacancy

The town of Longboat Key is accepting applications until 4 p.m. Friday from registered voters who live in District 5 to fill the vacancy left by Zunz. Go to the town’s website for more information on how to submit a resume and cover letter.

As of Monday, former commissioner Gene Jaleski, Maureen Merrigan and Christopher Carman have submitted paperwork for the vacant District 5 seat.

Town commissioners are set to appoint someone to fill the District 5 vacancy at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 19.