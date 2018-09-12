Longbeach home sells for $1,845,000

A home in Longbeach on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. The Pink House Co. Ltd. sold the home at 7150 Longboat Drive E. to Michael Kimball, of Longboat Key, for $1,845,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 1993.

Bird Key

New Alternatives LLC sold the home at 460 Pheasant Drive to Paul Welch, of Sarasota, for $1,749,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,356 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.11 million in 2015.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

The Pink House Co. Ltd. sold two properties at 771 Longboat Court and 7140 Longboat Drive E. to Longboat Court Holdings Ltd. for $1,655,000. The property at 771 was built in 1944, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. The property at 7140 was built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,032 square feet of living area.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Ralph Jordan and Paige Petersen sold their Unit PH-A-05 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Horacio and Anne Matta, of Woodside Calif., for $1,275,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2013.

Country Club Shores

Fred Meyfarth and Nancy Meyfarth, of Tampa, sold their home at 548 Ketch Lane to Sarasota Property Corp. for $1.2 million. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,273 square feet of living area.

Winding Oaks

Edward Ryan, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit 39 condominium at 3458 Winding Oaks Drive to Gary Montesano and Karen Dybing, of Longboat Key, for $835,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2004.

Grand Bay

Anthony Costa IV and Carmen Costa, trustees, sold the Unit 634 condominium at 3070 Grand Bay Blvd. to Grand Bay Equity LLC for $650,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2014.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Jeffrey and Donna Naples, of Colchester, Conn., sold their Unit 706 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Collins and Kenneth Harrigan, of North Bergen, N.J., for $562,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

Islander Club of Longboat

Laura Gale and Melissa Gilchrist, trustees, sold the Unit 46-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary D’Ambrosia, of Longboat Key, for $443,700. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,500 in 1991.

The Privateer North

Michael and Karen Demeo, of Wayland, Mass., sold their Unit 704 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to James Tillman, of Ozark, Mo., for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2012.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

William Hamilton, trustee, of Erie, Pa., sold the Unit 7 condominium at 557 Spanish Drive N. to Michael and Kelly Blankenbecler, of Powell, Ohio, for $300,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,443 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1999.

Whitney Beach

Beth Yauman, of Chesterfield, Ohio, sold the Unit 146 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Todd and Kimberly Corder, of Lake Mary, for $245,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2010.

Donna Bishop, of Edgartown, Mass., sold her Unit 191 condominium at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Antonio and Cheryl Yemma, of Ipswich, Mass., for $220,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2011.