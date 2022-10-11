Lockdown lifted at Riverview High after threat against school

This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available.

Update, 2:30 p.m.

A lockdown at Riverview High, prompted by a threat made against the school has been lifted after police scoured the campus and ascertained there was no danger, school officials said.

Police from several agencies converged on the school at 1 Ram Way around 12:50 p.m., initially reporting a search was underway following a suspicious call.

Around 90 minutes later, Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said the police investigation determined the call had been a hoax, the lockdown had been cancelled and students would begin leaving for the day.

"ALL CLEAR: The lockdown has been lifted at the school. The law enforcement investigation determined that the threat was unsubstantiated. The school will begin a staggered dismissal of students shortly. Bus riders will be dismissed first, followed by student drivers, and lastly by all other students.''

Minutes earlier, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying no shots were reported and the reports of a threat had been unfounded. "The SCSO received a call about an active shooter @ Riverview High. We have NOT received a report of any gunfire & believe this to be a “swatting” call. We are treating this as an active shooter incident until proven otherwise.

Similar responses by police at high schools were reported in South Florida as the closing arguments to the Parkland shooting trial got underway. St. Petersburg Police, in a press statement, said a report of an active shooter at St. Petersburg Catholic High was confirmed as a hoax. Likewise, Pinellas Park Police also said a report of shots fired at Pinellas Park High was a hoax.

Previous story: Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police and the Florida Highway Patrol are responding to a report Tuesday of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County.

According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement is conducting a search of the area. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said they believe the report of a threat at the school is a hoax and that no shots have been reported, though officers are treating the incident as if it were genuine "until proven otherwise. We expect to have the entire school cleared shortly."

Law enforcement personnel from at least four agencies are blocking traffic near Riverview High School. (Lauren Tronstad)

School District spokeswoman Kelsey Whealy said in an emailed response to a question from the Observer: "The school is currently under a lockdown right now due to an alleged threat that was made against the school. The SCSPD and local law enforcement are at the school, have secured the campus, and in the midst of investigating. We will share additional updates as more information becomes available."

Numerous city police units with lights and sirens were seen heading in the direction of the school on 1 Ram Way around 12:50 p.m.

A 911 log maintained by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office lists a call for “assist other agency” at that address at the same time.

