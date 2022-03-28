Lobster roll specialist coming to St. Armands

Business launched in New England as a fleet of food trucks.
A restaurant that began business as a food truck operation in Connecticut plans to bring New England flavor to St. Armands Circle in April.
LobsterCraft, launched in 2012 as a fleet of trucks selling lobster rolls in Norwalk, Connecticut, announced this week plans to open a store at 28A South Boulevard of the Presidents in mid-April. The 1,400 square foot outlet will offer seating for 30, take out, delivery and catering services.
“This is an exciting chapter for myself and my crew,” said Mike Harden. “The expansion of the brand into Florida, and the opportunity to bring a little taste of New England to the Sunshine State has been a dream of mine. We get to introduce our brand in the beautiful St. Armands Circle area, making it even sweeter.”
Among the restaurant’s specialties:
- Lobster rolls called Heat Wave laced with serrano and habanero pepper infused butter, the LBLT filled with lobster, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, and topped with garlic aioli
- Lobster rolls called Dirty Maynard, a Maine-style cold lobster salad roll dressed in seasoned mayonnaise.
- Tacos, sliders, mac ‘n’ cheese, grilled cheese, pot pie, and bisque.
- Rolls and sandwiches are served with LobsterCraft’s “Captain’s Pinch” wavy potato chips.
- Scratch-made New England-style clam chowder will be made according to the availability of locally sourced clams.
