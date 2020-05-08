The stadium lights at Braden River and Lakewood Ranch high schools will be shining bright at 8:20 p.m. May 14 to honor its seniors.

The School District of Manatee County is having six high schools within the county turning on their football stadium lights simultaneously for 20 minutes starting at 8:20 p.m. to recognize the Class of 2020.

The district chose 8:20 p.m. because in military time, 8:20 is 20:20.

Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the stadiums and schools will remain closed to the public during the event, but the community is invited to drive by the stadiums at Braden River and Lakewood Ranch or view the lights from off campus.

People can join the celebration at home by turning on their outdoor lights.