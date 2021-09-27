Lido Key condo tops weekly transactions at $2.17 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between September 13 and September 17. A condominium in Orchid Beach Club Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sylvia Babineau sold her Unit A302 condominium at 2050 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Robert and Nancy Bloch, of Great Falls, Virginia, for $2,175,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2017.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Carlos and Elda Rios sold their home at 660 Marbury Lane to Christopher and Nancy Norem, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for $1.65 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,452 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $835,000 in 2019.

Bay Isles

David and Helen Purvis and Omid Jalili Ebrahim-Pour and Masoumeh Sadeghi, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 3395 Bayou Lane to Kevin Slachciak, of Grand Island, New York, for $900,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2010.

Buttonwood Cove

Arthur Mier and Jeanne Matheson Mier, of Bloomington, Illinois, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 3540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas and Carol Gilbert, of Flossmoor, Illinois, for $661,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1984.

Lido Regency

David and Linda Heller, of Amityville, New York, sold their Unit 6-E condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Anthony and Christina DiPaolo, of Franklin Square, New York, for $600,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2018.

Islander Club of Longboat

Stephen Dephillips, of Old Tappan, New Jersey, sold his Unit 13-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Donna Dephillips, of Old Tappan, New Jersey, for $475,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2004.

Sutton Place

Nancy Stapleton, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Christopher and Kathryn Deariso, of Sarasota, for $323,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 696 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2019.