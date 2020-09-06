Lido home sells for $4.9 million

A home on Lido Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kent and Jean Williams, trustees, sold the home at 1461 John Ringling Parkway to Barr Properties LLC for $4,925,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,165 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Mark and Lisa Vengroff, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 460 Pheasant Drive to Michael Walsh and Anna Paulette Walsh, of Rumson, N.J., for $2,055,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,356 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,749,000 in February.

Brian and Janet Boyle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 464 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to John Dieter and Alice Dieter, trustees, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,788 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 1993.

Long Beach Revised

Sand & Snow Investments LLC sold the home at 6925 Longboat Drive S. to Bryan and Yasmine Baker, of Colleyville, Texas, for $1,125,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area.

The Beaches of Longboat Key-South

Hicks Family Ltd. Partnership sold the Unit 402 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to David Bowen and Kristi Bowen, trustees, of Mason, Ohio, for $1,025,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2012.

Longboat Key

Jerome Levin, of Sarasota, sold the home at 840 Tarawitt Drive to Joseph and Jennifer Dominguez, of Tampa, for $945,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,568 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2005.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Geoffrey and Eva Bicknell, of Mallorca, Spain, sold their Unit B-408 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Maurina and Michael Rachuba, of Sarasota, for $820,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.02 million in 2017.

Bay Isles

Ellen Odenath, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3280 Bayou Sound to Paul Trauger and Silvia Chaw, of Longboat Key, for $770,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2018.

Islander Club of Longboat

Sateesh Prabakaran, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit P-1-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Harris, of Yardley, Pa., for $725,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2014.

The Players Club

Bougas Realty Corp. sold the Unit 406 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew and Merrie Iammatteo, of Denville, N.J., for $625,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,366 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2006.

Beach Harbor Club

Judith Goldstein, of Sarasota, sold her Unit C-402 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Espinoza Offices LLC for $405,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1998.

Pelican Harbour Beach Club

Indiana University Foundation Inc. sold the Unit E-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregg Simmons and Carlyn Vigil, of Longboat Key, for $375,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in August.

Cedars East

William England and Tamalyn Ennis, of Darien, Ill., sold their Unit 29 condominium at 844 Evergreen Way to Paul and Laura Travis, of Roswell, Ga., for $341,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2014.

Seaplace

Bernard and Adrienne Ascher, of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., sold their Unit G5-104-C condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Berg and Elaine Zayak, of River Vale, N.J., for $307,000. Built in 1977, it has one bedroom, two baths and 933 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,500 in 1987.

Colony Beach & Tennis Resort

John and Cathleen McCarthy, of White Plains, N.Y., sold their unit 407 at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Unicorp Acquisitions LLC of Orlando, Fla., for $270,851. The now demolished property sold of $144,000 in 1999.