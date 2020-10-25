Lido home sells for $2.1 million

A home on Lido tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Radix Property LLC sold the home at 462 Bowdoin Circle to Bruce Bernstein, of Sarasota, for $2,107,500. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,028 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 1985.

Emerald Harbor

Peter and Clare Rigby sold their home at 680 Old Compass Road to Andrew Elliot, of Charleston, W.Va., for $1.85 million. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2008.

Lido

Stephen Klein, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 1354 Westway Drive to Erika Ivanyi and Matthias Schubnell, of San Antonio, Texas, for $1.84 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,328 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.93 million in 2019.

Bird Key

Jeffrey and Leslie Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 378 Bobwhite Drive to Bird Key Luxury Homes LLC for $1,635,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,952 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2019.

Country Club Shores

Clinton Seyler, of Sarasota, and Kirsten Seyler, of new Paltz, N.Y., sold their home at 611 Yardarm Lane to Sticks and Stones Ventures LLC for $1.5 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 1993.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Gabriele and Susanne Moos, of Wilnsdorf, Germany, sold their Unit B-506 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to William and Misty Ellis, of Houston, for $1,425,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2012.

Inn on the Beach

Maurice LLC sold the Unit 3207 condominium at 230 Sands Point Road to William Kyle Adkins and Tara Lee Adkins, of Thonotosassa, for $1.25 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2005.

Turtle Crawl

Robert Williams, of Bradenton, sold the Unit A condominium at 6301 Holmes Blvd. to Gregory Burch, of Bradenton Beach, for $895,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,879 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2009.

Sleepy Lagoon

Tyler Wheeler, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 6300 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Howard Francis Bowers, of Bronx, N.Y., for $715,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,197 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2017.

Harbour Links at Longboat Key Club

Jeffrey and Jill Lenchner sold their Unit 2055 condominium at 2055 Harbour Links Drive to John and Sujata Donahue, of Gibsonia, Pa., for $699,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $579,000 in 2015.

Jungle Queen Way

Candace Carroll Marshall, trustee, of Winter Haven, sold the home at 708 Jungle Queen Way to Rondal James Whitley, of Lakeland, for $675,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2008.

Lido Harbour Towers

Christopher Rich and Anne McGinn, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 701 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Peter Schuler, of Sarasota, for $669,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,413 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2010.

Beach Harbor Club

Philip and Deborah Battaglia, of Sarasota, sold their Unit E-412 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Omprakash Sawlani and Marie Sawlani, trustees, of Oak Brook, Ill., for $600,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,544 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Islands West

Esther Wilson, trustee, of Rome, Ga., sold the Unit 5-E condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Schmedeman, of Castle Rock, Colo., for $583,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1975.

Longbeach

William Fochi and JoAnn Lev, of Glastonbury, Conn., sold their Unit 13 condominium at 7125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Tamara Schwent, of Longboat Key, for $520,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2016.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Anthony and Carol Measham, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 808 condominium at 808 Bayport Way to Karla Ann Klayman, of Palm Coast, for $515,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2000.

St. Armands Towers

Mitchell and Paula Clayman, of Sugar Land, Texas, sold their Unit 35 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John and Jacqueline Ann Wilbert, of Silver Springs, Md., for $515,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $577,000 in 2005.

Seaplace

Michael and Susan Pariseau, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit G6-106G condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Erika Cramer, of Longboat Key, for $399,900. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2013.

Gulf Key

David and Tammy Ann Swift, of Miramar Beach, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 540 Neptune Ave. to R.E. Associates & Consulting LLC for $362,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2017.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

Jonathan Cook and Diane Aigler, of Duxbury, Mass., sold their Unit 434 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ali Shaibani and Saha Hassane Mawlawi, of Chicago, for $360,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $728,500 in 2007.

Longboat Harbour

Gordon and Paula Mount, trustees, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 4340 Falmouth Drive to Catherine Carow, of Riverwoods, Ill., for $330,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2011.

David and Barbara Rowell, of St. Petersburg, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Bruce and Erica Cohn, of Palma Ceia, for $289,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2003.