Lido Beach home sells for $3.25 million

A home on Lido Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kurt and Jessica O’Brien, of Windermere, sold their home at 161 S. Polk Drive to Sean and Jennifer Stumler, of Sarasota, for $3.25 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.2 million in 2016.

John Ringling Estates

Susan Kilman, trustee, and Howard Kilman sold the home at 137 S. Polk Drive to Donald Schaaf and Sherry Cushman, of Annapolis, Md., for $2,975,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.75 million in 2012.

Equity Exchange Services Inc. sold the home at 47 N. Washington Drive to David Darrin, of Bolton Landing, N.Y., for $1,402,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2015.

David and Judith Browning, of Center Place, sold their home at 409 N. Washington Drive to Coralea Wennberg, trustee, of Hanover, N.H., for $970,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2011.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Gail Janes sold her Unit B-805 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Michael and Darlene Spychala, of E. Amherst, N.Y., for $1.55 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2012.

James and Cathy Alland, of Lake Forest, Ill., sold their Unit B406 condominium at 565 Sanctuary Drive to James and Anita Hudepohl, of Union, Ky., for $1,085,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $767,000 in 2012.

Sleepy Lagoon

Joseph and Karen Iannello, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 624 Marbury Lane to Bryan and Shannon Baxter, of Longboat Key, for $740,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2001.

Salty Acres

MFLP Salty Acres LLC sold the Unit 102 condominium at 5621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Reenie Lopez, of Longboat Key, for $690,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2005.

Longboat Shores

David Milberg, trustee, and Linda Milberg, of Sarasota, sold the home at 628 Buttonwood Drive to Mary Leopard, of Longboat Key, for $587,500. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 1999.

Cedars West

167154 Canada Inc. sold the Unit 205 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Albert and Robin Kaufman, of Baltimore, for $475,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,000 in 1990.

Longboat Beachcomber

Sergey Poskotin and Svetlana Buchurina, of Staten Island, N.Y., sold their Unit 401 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to RT. 9W Associates of Newburgh Inc. for $285,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2015.

Sealion LLC sold the Unit 201 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robinson Family Enterprises LLC for $269,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2011.