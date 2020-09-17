Les and Nora Ivell

Cheers to 70 Years of Happiness

Les and Nora Ivell celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week at Tara Golf and Country Club with their son, David, and his wife Linda. COVID prevented a planned larger gathering of family and friends both from the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Ivells were married in Oldham, Lancashire, England in 1950, where they raised two boys, David and Michael. Les was Managing Director of the Manchester office of the Daily Express, a leading national newspaper in the United Kingdom, during its heyday. For many years the couple resided half of the year in Florida, becoming permanent residents in 2006. Until very recently, Les was an avid golfer.

Celebrating by video call are son, Michael, and his wife, Julie, along with their two children, Samantha with husband, George and Simon and partner, Charlotte as well as many friends abroad.