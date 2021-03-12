Leprechaun on the loose in Lakewood Ranch

Todd Richardson. Courtesy photo.

Leprechaun on the loose

B.D. Gullett Elementary School students and staff were on the hunt to see if they could find a leprechaun roaming around the school March 11.

Todd Richardson, the school's principal, dressed as a leprechaun, strapped on roller blades and skated around the school throughout the entire day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Bestseller's list

Girl Scout Cookies are making the rounds in East County, and one local Girl Scout is eyeing her second top seller

Summer Dekmar. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

award.

Summer Dekmar, 9, was the top seller for Girl Scout Troop 476 in Myakka City two years ago, when she sold 1,006 boxes, including 100 to troops overseas. She has sold about 280 boxes so far this year in her quest to become top seller once more. Her secret to selling so many cookies is simple.

"Smile and be cute," Dekmar said.