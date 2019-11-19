Lenore Holzer Weiss

May 11, 1930 - Nov 17, 2019

Her loving family and devoted friends mourn the passing of Lenore Holzer Weiss on November 17, 2019. Lenore was born in Brooklyn, NY on Mother’s Day of 1930.

She grew up in Newark, NJ, graduating from South Side High School. Her time at Goucher College prepared her for her greatest passion – teaching young people from elementary school to high school English and French. Her career spanned 40 years and, upon retiring, she tutored for another twenty.

She and her husband of 66 years, Dr. William (Bill) Weiss, raised their family in Livingston, NJ, with summers on Long Beach Island. After Bill retired, the couple spent winters in Longboat Key, FL, which eventually became their full-time home.

Lenore enjoyed Bridge, the New York Yankees, and people – especially people who shared her irreverence of life’s absurdities. As well as her husband, she is survived by her three children: Martin Weiss of Santa Monica, CA, Dr. Steven Weiss of Morristown, NJ, and Karen Weiss of San Francisco, CA, along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a guiding light to all and left us surrounded by love. The family will hold a private service.

SERVICE:

Private Service