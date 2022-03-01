Legacy Trail's Segment 3 to open Wednesday after ribbon-cutting event

The public has been invited to attend a ribbon-cutting for the opening of the North Legacy Trail Extension's final segment. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Payne Park in downtown Sarasota.

The final segment will stretch from Bahia Vista Street to Ringling Boulevard. After the ribbon-cutting, the Legacy Trail will stretch more than 20 miles from downtown Sarasota south to Venice.

In addition to the opening of the trail's newest extension, a trailhead will open at Webber Street, also known as Sarasota Springs. A new trailhead at Pompano Avenue, located within the soon-to-open trail segment, is expected to open this summer, according to a release by Friends of Legacy Trail.

The North Port Connector trail has been expected to open in the fall of 2022. Additional trailheads, roadway crossings and other enhancements are also scheduled for the near future.

The Legacy Trail, owned by Sarasota County, is a paved pathway for walking, running, biking and other recreational activities. The trail has increased in popularity with more than 495,000 unique visitors accessing it in the last 12 months.