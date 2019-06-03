Larry Straff laughed his way through life

When family and friends think of Larry Straff, they think of an avid tennis player, a devoted husband and a guy who could tell “one hell of a joke.”

“He had a wit that was really unbelievable,” said Roberta Straff, Larry’s wife. “You would say something and he always had a comeback. He was charming, charismatic and handsome as hell.”

Straff, a longtime resident of Longboat Key, died Saturday, June 1, after a lengthy illness. He was 78.

Straff was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Philadelphia. He was a state wrestling champion in high school and later was a member of the U.S. Army. In 1989, Straff met Roberta on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

“I met my husband on the 9th of July, and then he moved in and told me he loved me on the 19th of July,” Roberta said. “It would be 30 years together this July.”

From then on, the couple did everything together, opening their own clothing business first in Philadelphia, then in Sarasota and finally on Longboat Key.

After putting down permanent roots on Longboat in 1999, Straff persuaded Roberta to try out tennis, and the duo became court regulars. Straff first joined Bob Ruff’s tennis group before breaking out on his own, running a men’s game at the Longboat Key Club four days a week.

In 2016, he was awarded the Robert T. Ruff Award, which is given to an individual who promotes and helps Longboat Key Tennis Association.

“He was a very accurate line caller,” said Ken Gorman, one of Straff’s best friends. “But, he never got upset or questioned somebody else’s calls. He was always willing to step back if there were too many players and let someone else play. He was a true gentleman on the court.”

Although he was a gentleman, Gorman said he also was jokester, throwing out one liners to all who stepped foot on the court.

“He truly was the Rodney Dangerfield of Longboat Key,” Gorman said. “But never once in 25 years did I ever hear him say anything negative about anyone.”

When he wasn’t on the court, Roberta said Larry enjoyed spending time with his dog, Racquet, who Straff regularly took on five-mile walks.

“I truly believe Racquet kept him alive years longer than any doctor or treatment could have,” Roberta said. “He loved walking Racquet so much. He will be remembered as the man and his dog.”

Roberta said Straff always tried to ignore the drama of life, and instead focused on the positive.

“I will remember how he depended on me for everything even though he didn’t think he did,” Roberta said with a smile. “I’ll remember his sense of humor, his presence, his love of this place and how much he loved me.”

Straff is survived by his wife, Roberta; brothers Ritchie and Mickey; children Brett, Darin and Jamie; stepchildren Jennifer and Ryan; grandchildren Riley, Jade and Logan; and step-grandchildren Jessica, Danielle, Tyler, Charlotte, Sam and Jake.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Temple Beth Israel. Due to his love of the ocean, Straff will be laid to rest in the Gulf of Mexico.