Parents and visitors to Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School and R. Dan Nolan Middle School will see a major change as they transport children to and from campus this year.

This summer, the School District of Manatee County invested about $886,000 to reconfigure the schools’ parking and entry areas. The changes are intended to alleviate problems at dismissal and arrival times.

“The idea is to give parents the same amount of cuing without blocking the entrances to the office and exit without impediment,” Nolan Middle School Principal Scot Boice said.

There will be signs to direct drivers, as well as markings on the pavement, Boice said.