Manatee County District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh is ready to see history in the making.

The White House invited her to attend a ceremony for a new trade agreement with China. President Donald Trump is expected to execute the first phase of the new deal Jan. 15. It is expected to reduce tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods. It also should address some disputes about intellectual property, according to news reports.

Baugh said she is working on her travel arrangements and is eager to represent Manatee County at the event. She said the new deal will help the U.S. economy, and also benefit China.

"It's amazing to know I'll be watching that take place," she said of the historic moment.