Lakewood Ranch's new home sales stand tall in national rankings

Real estate consulting firm RCLCO has reported that the Villages retirement community has once again claimed the No. 1 spot as the best-selling, master-planned community in the U.S., but No. 2 Lakewood Ranch closed substantial ground on the perennial leader.

Lakewood Ranch, which finish No. 2 for the third consecutive year, had 2149 sales in 2020, an increase of 501 homes from the previous year, a 30% increase. Meanwhile, the Villages had only a 1% increase at 2,452 sales.

In the multi-generational, master-planned communities, Lakewood Ranch again was No. 1 in the nation. It was the best sales year ever for Lakewood Ranch.

Laura Cole, senior vice president of Lakewood Ranch Communities, said in a release that while COVID-19 has driven some buyers to act, there are longer term trends at play as well.

“The pandemic caused an acceleration of purchase decisions for some buyers already in the market, especially young families seeking their first home and people nearing retirement,” Cole said in the release. “A strong desire to upgrade one’s quality of life through home and place was a powerful motivator to purchase a home this year.

“Many buyers said that COVID-19 has created a need to reestablish roots in an environment that affords a more connected and active lifestyle, while offering ample open space and tranquility. Lakewood Ranch’s vast green space and amenities – including space for walking, hiking, and biking – were very attractive to those seeking to escape urban centers and increase their ability to socialize outside while observing social distancing requirements.”

Lakewood Ranch has been among the top-selling master-planned communities in the country for 10 out of the last 11 years, according to RCLCO.

RCLCO has been ranking master-planned communities since 1994.

Summerlin of Las Vegas (1,456), Wellen Park of Sarasota (1,415) and Daybreak of Salt Lake City (1,055) rounded out the top five.