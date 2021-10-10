In July 2020, Chris McComas and his wife, Jessi McComas, the owners of MVP Sports and Social, approached a random family outside a Goodwill.

Jessi McComas handed the family $210 as a random act of kindness.

Chris and Jessi McComas continued those acts of kindness at other various places in East County. It was money that had been donated to the nonprofit MVP Feel Good Fund.

The MVP Feel Good Fund was established in July 2020 after Jessi McComas had the idea to help spread kindness and positivity during the pandemic by collecting donations and giving money to random strangers.

“It was a rough time,” Chris McComas said. “There was so much negativity.”

People were losing their jobs and struggling financially.

Jessi McComas thought the MVP community might be willing to donate a dollar or two and whatever they collected would be given to a stranger, no strings attached.

“We don’t want to know them,” Chris McComas said. “We don’t want them to ever feel like they owe anything. We give them the money and leave.”

The couple would film themselves giving the donations along with people’s reactions and post it on social media so those who donated could see who received the money.

“Everybody got to see where their donation went,” Chris McComas said. “They got to see the smile on the face of the person who received it.”

The MVP Feel Good Fund has raised more than $14,000 through donations and money raised through MVP Sports and Social hosting a golf tournament and sand volleyball tournament. The nonprofit has given donations to 12 people since July 2020.

“It’s thrilling,” Chris McComas said. “It’s something you never think you’d get to do. Just to see the pure joy on their faces is one of the best feelings in the world. We’re one of the few charities that will drain its account. We just give it away. The amount given is determined by the amount available.”

MVP is hosting a golf tournament Oct. 16 at Esplanade at Azario Lakewood Ranch to give back to the community while raising money for the MVP Feel Good Fund.

McComas said MVP has not been able to host fundraising events so far this year due to the pandemic.

About 135 golfers will participate in the tournament.

Mike Tuohy, the head golf professional at Azario, is looking forward to participating in the golf tournament after having fun at last year’s tournament.

“Working with MVP is always a fun experience,” Tuohy said. “Unlike some events, it’s a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere to take part in. They make sure everybody’s here for the right reasons and a good time.”

Tuohy has enjoyed seeing the MVP Feel Good Fun videos posted on MVP’s social media.

“It’s fun knowing the money stays local and helps local people,” Tuohy said. “A lot of times with national charities it goes under a national umbrella whereas with (the Feel Good Fund) we get to see it literally could help somebody just around the corner.”