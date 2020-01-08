For the second consecutive year, Lakewood Ranch ranks No. 1 in the nation among the best-selling, master-planned, multi-generational communities.

The rankings were compiled by RCLCO and John Burns, two national real estate consulting firms.

Lakewood Ranch set a record for its new home sales in 2019 with 1,655, an 11% increase over the previous year. Lakewood Ranch was ranked in a tie for No. 2 by RCLCO on its "Best of the Decade" list.

“The community was prepared to meet increased demand from the millennial buyer while still accommodating move-up families, empty-nesters, retirees, and seniors,” said Laura Cole, senior vice president of LWR Communities in a release. “Our strength lies in the diversity of our neighborhoods, abundance of shopping, dining, and services, job base, and exceptional lifestyle offerings. It is not unusual to see one sale turn into two, three, and even four sales as families and friends quickly follow the initial purchaser.”

Among the new neighborhoods in Lakewood Ranch iin 2019 were Kolter’s Cresswind, The Palisades from Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton; and Woodleaf Hammock, featuring M/I Homes and Meritage Homes. The growth of Waterside has also contributed. Waterside is situated around several lakes and its much-anticipated town center, Waterside Place, is expected to be complete at the end of this year.

The Villages of Florida had the top overall master-planned community sales in the nation with 2,429, with Lakewood Ranch second with 1,655 and Summerlin of Henderson, Nev., third with 1,320. The Villages also was No. 1 on the Best of the Decade list being in the top 10 in sales in each of the last 10 years. Lakewood Ranch was tied with Irvine Ranch (California) for second as it made the top 10 list in nine of the last 10 years.