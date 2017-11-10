Lakewood Ranch's Premier lands stadium naming rights

Bob Ritchie, the president and CEO of Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance Group, stood in front of the Premier Sports Campus stadium and explained why it will bear his company's name the next three years.

"What is more important than to be part of a community?" Ritchie said.

On Friday, Nov. 10, American Integrity and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, which owns and operates the stadium, announced the deal.

Ritchie wouldn't divulge the financial obligations, but said the deal was about branding as well as helping those who will use the facility.

"You never are going to see our brand in Raymond James Stadium, but we can use our limited dollars on local branding," he said. "We want the moms and dads to know about us. Right now, we have a 15% to 18% market share (for property insurance) in Lakewood Ranch."

Antonio Saviano, the sports director of Premier Sports Campus, said he is thrilled to raise a billboard for American Integrity over the stadium.

"This just adds another element of professionalism to the campus," Saviano said. "It has been a goal to have the stadium named."

Included in the agreement, Saviano said, will be American Integrity's sponsorship of the Chargers soccer program. A company logo is being added to the uniforms.

Jim DiNobile, the director of operations for the Chargers, said it will be a great boost for the organization, which includes 300 children ages 4 through 18.

"It's a great thing American Integrity is stepping up," DiNobile said. "They support what we are trying to do."

What Premier has been doing involves growth.

"When we started Premier, you could have driven in here and parked anywhere, even on the fields," Saviano said. "But with the support of the local sports commissioners and the community, we have come a long ways. We will have 45 events this year and will attract more than 200,000 people."