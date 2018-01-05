Lakewood Ranch ranks No. 3 nationally in home sales for master-planned communities

A real estate consulting company announced Lakewood Ranch is in the top ten of master planned communities across the country based on new home sales in 2017.

Lakewood Ranch ranked third nationwide with 1,206 sales. It came in behind Irvine Ranch in Texas and The Villages, with 1,814 and 1,500 home sales respectively, according to a report released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

West Villages in Sarasota County, ranked No. 5, had 992 home sales.

Other top 10 communities included Summerlin, in Las Vegas; Eastmark in Arizona; Nocatee in Jacksonville; Inspirada in Las Vegas; The Great Park Neighborhoods in California; and Stapleton in Colorado.