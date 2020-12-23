Lakewood Ranch Medical Center receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine

The first shipment of the Emergency Use Authorization Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Wednesday and Emergency Department Clinical Leader Vanessa Spingola was the first frontline health care worker there to receive the immunization.

When Governor Ron DeSantis said last week that Lakewood Ranch Medical Center would be one of the hospitals receiving the Moderna vaccine, the hospital's healthcare workers began signing up for immunizations.

A release by the hospital said additional vaccine shipments are anticipated in the coming weeks. The hospital did not release the number of workers vaccinated.