Lakewood Ranch Medical Center nurses receive sweet gift

Sweet appreciation

Manatee Technical College wanted to show its appreciation for nurses at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center May 12.

Linda Lysinger, MTC's nursing program coordinator, delivered bundt cakes to Danielle Ford (above), a nurse at the hospital. Caitlin Roberts, one of MTC's culinary staff members, made the cakes.

Lysinger delivered the treats May 12, the last day of National Nurses Week and the birthday of Florence Nightingale, a British nurse known as the founder of modern nursing.

Picnic at a distance

Nathan Klein. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Tara Elementary School pre-kindergartner Nathan Klein (above) had a special lunch May 21, when he joined his his teacher, Creekwood's Bunni Roberts, for a picnic in her front yard.

He and fellow student Grayson Eaton sat on blankets with their families and ate while spaced more than 6 feet apart.

Roberts orchestrated the picnic with them — and other students — over the last few weeks of school as way to see them before the end of the school year.

"If we were in school we'd be having end-of-year parties," Roberts said. "I felt like we needed closure."