Lakewood Ranch maintains high sales ranking

The master-planned community of Lakewood Ranch has maintained its No. 2 ranking so far this year as a top-selling community nationwide.

According to a mid-year ranking released today by real estate consulting firm RCLCO, Lakewood Ranch has sold 824 new homes, leaving it outpaced by only The Villages, which has had 1,000 home sales in the first half of the year. At the same time last year, Lakewood Ranch had 826 new home sales.

RCLCO reports home sales at the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities exceeded expectations in the first half of 2019, with a pace that indicates the potential for a 10% increase at year’s end compared with 2018.

On average, communities on this year’s list experienced about 3% growth in sales over the same time period last year. Texas, Florida, and California account for 66% of total sales among the 50 top-selling communities, the report states.

