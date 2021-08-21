Lakewood Ranch High School softball coach scores again

TJ Goelz. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Softball coach scores again

TJ Goelz, the Lakewood Ranch High School softball coach, was surprised when Mark Midyett, the president of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, presented him with the Lakewood Ranch Community Champion Award Aug. 19.

Goelz (above with Midyett) was the first recipient of the award after leading the Lakewood Ranch softball team to its first state championship last season.

Midyett said Goelz was selected for his dedication to the players' character development and positive team atmosphere.

"I know there's so many people that do so many great things in the community, so to be the first one to receive that award is an honor," Goelz said.

Child's gift a real gem

Esplanade's Kayden Whitfield thought about what

Kayden Whitfield. Photo by Liz Ramos.

colors he wanted to use for the bracelets he was making during Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' Gemstone Bracelet Making event at Greenbrook Adventure Park Aug. 21.

"I like the purple and yellow beads because they're very colorful," said Whitfield, who is 5. "The first bracelet is for mom and the second one is for dad."

He made the bracelets using his parents' (Hasani and Kristen Whitfield) favorite colors.