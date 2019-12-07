Meals on Wheels PLUS presents its 14th annual Community Shoebox Drive and Reception on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge, 4602 Lena Road, Bradenton.

The annual event benefits homebound seniors in Manatee County. The event is open to the public. Those who attend are asked to bring a wrapped and filled shoebox for a senior or give a $20 donation at the door. Meals on Wheels PLUS will deliver the shoeboxes to seniors throughout the holidays.

“We are excited to bring the 14th annual Holiday Shoebox event to the beautiful, brand new Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge," said Maribeth Phillips, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, in a release. "Having grown over the years, our goal is to provide holiday gifts to over 1,000 seniors in Manatee County this year. The gifts collected are often the only holiday gift our clients receive, and we are asking our community to join us in this important effort so that no seniors are forgotten in our community this holiday season."

Members of the community are encouraged to gather items from the following list. Chapstick, flashlight with batteries, hand lotion/moisturizer, holiday trinkets (non-breakable), Kleenex, mechanical pencils, notepads, pens, paperback puzzles (large print), shampoo, slipper socks with grips, holiday cards, toothbrush/toothpaste, alcohol-free mouthwash, soap.

Those who can't make the Elks Lodge event on Sunday can deliver shoeboxes or give donations at the office of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee at 1816 9th Street West, Bradenton, during business hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.