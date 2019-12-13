For their years of service and dedication to the Lakewood Ranch community, Joe and Barbara Najmy were honored as the C. John Clarke Humanitarian of the Year during a Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance luncheon Dec. 11.

"Joe and I are honored and humbled by this recognition," Barbara Najmy said.

Every year the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund honors members of the community who have made a significant impact on the community over several years and continue to make a difference.

The Najmys have served with the Easterseals of Southwest Florida, the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, the Jewish Family Services of Sarasota and other organizations. The Najmys have raised thousands of dollars for the Lakewood Ranch community.

"Joe and Barbara are a true power couple, a philanthropic power couple," said David Fink, vice president of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

After receiving the award, the couple feels "refueled" to continue their service and "the legacy for our children and hope that our children all follow in our footsteps," Barbara Najmy said.

"We're so grateful for our community, and we're ready to keep working and do good for the community," Joe Najmy said.

Barbara Najmy had advice for anyone looking to become involved in their community.

"The greatest gift that you can give someone is your time," she said. "Time is a portion that you can never get back."