Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, Giving Challenge go forward during tough economic times

Health might be at the top of everyone's agenda during the COVID-19 pandemic, but money is a close second.

With Florida and the most of the U.S. still shut down, or at least reopening very slowly, we're worried about our mortgages, our stocks, our businesses and our food supply.

With this as the backdrop, the Giving Challenge was welcomed with open arms by the area's nonprofits April 28. At press time, those nonprofits were holding their breath as the donations were being counted and matched by the Patterson Foundation.

I was somewhat surprised the Giving Challenge wasn't postponed and pushed into the summer because, to be frank, it seems somewhat harsh to be soliciting funds from a community at the height of a pandemic. Then again, the people who benefit from these nonprofits are in more dire straits than most.

Jay Heater: Side of Ranch

Ninety minutes after the Giving Challenge began, more than $3 million had been pledged for 665 organizations in our region. Whether that total would be much higher if the event was held in July never will be known. Perhaps the Community Foundation of Sarasota, which runs the event, will consider a second event when our country receives the all-clear.

In doing a preview of the Giving Challenge for the East County Observer, most representatives of the nonprofits we surveyed said they were glad the event was proceeding as scheduled because their very existence is threatened. Fortunately, our area has an abundance of wealth, or those who are, at the least, very comfortable. Those people have big hearts, and I fully expect they have gone above and beyond during this time.

On April 28, Pat Neal was an example of those going above and beyond. His Neal Land & Neighborhoods made a $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, which has been overwhelmed by the need for food with so many people out of work.

The good news for Meals on Wheels was that besides the matching funds by The Patterson Foundation, it had secured a $50,000 grant from the Deerbrook Charitable Trust, the $10,000 donation from Neal Land & Neighborhoods and an agreement from the W. Paul Hoenle Foundation to match all gifts up to $10,000.

Many residents of our community simply don't have the resources to participate at this time, but hopefully in the near future our economy will bounce back so we can support an effort we might have missed on April 28. If you click off our nonprofits one by one, I don't think you will find one that isn't necessary.

Fully aware that those who normally participate in the Giving Challenge might not be able to do so, and that the need for assistance has skyrocketed, the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund decided to act. Last week the Community Fund's board decided to award $150,000 to local nonprofits who are involved in coronavirus response and recovery.

"This is a separate and immediate response as a direct result of COVID-19 in our area," Lakewood Ranch Community Fund President Garrett Shinn said.

Every year the Community Fund, which was established in 2000, hands out $70,000 to $80,000 in grants to nonprofits in eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties. The $150,000 gift to the community, the first of its kind for the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, came right off the principal of the fund and will not affect any annual donations to the community.

The first round of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's grants ($30,000) was delivered to provide assistance to health care professionals, low-income youth, cancer patients, essential workers in need of childcare and homeless animals.

“With the magnitude of our current situation, getting money into the community outside of our typical funding cycle is important to us," Shinn said. "We know these dollars will have a direct impact on the lives of people who need assistance at this time.”

Tidewell Hospice and the Lakewood Ranch YMCA were each given $10,000. Florida Cancer Specialists gets $5,000 and the Girl Scouts of the Gulfcoast Florida will receive a $3,600 grant. Two grants for $1,000 will be awarded to Southeastern Guide Dogs and Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

Another $120,000 in grants will be awarded but the recipients haven't been named yet. Susie Bowie of the Lakewood Ranch Community fund said nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 are welcome to contact the organization about potential grants. She said any nonprofit should be able to quantify the number or percentage of people served in Lakewood Ranch and east Sarasota/Manatee counties. To help expedite the process, she said there is not a formal grant application process at this time.

Like all the nonprofits, Bowie said the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund welcomes gifts to help it carry out its ongoing work.

Hopefully we all can be up to the challenge in the near future.