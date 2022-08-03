Lakewood Ranch Boulevard accident Wednesday leads to at least one fatality, closes lanes

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies currently (1 p.m., Wednesday) are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard that led to a fatality.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred on the northbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard between Wood Fern Trail and Gatewood Drive. Those northbound lanes are shut down for an investigation with a detour through the nearby shopping plaza in place.

The southbound lanes are open.

Further details will be issued by the Florida Highway Patrol as they become available.