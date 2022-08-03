Lakewood Ranch Boulevard accident Wednesday leads to at least one fatality, closes lanes

Lakewood Ranch Boulevard northbound lanes closed between Wood Fern Trail and Gatewood Drive as traffic detours through shopping plaza.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies currently (1 p.m., Wednesday) are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard that led to a fatality.
The crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred on the northbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard between Wood Fern Trail and Gatewood Drive. Those northbound lanes are shut down for an investigation with a detour through the nearby shopping plaza in place.
The southbound lanes are open.
Further details will be issued by the Florida Highway Patrol as they become available.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.