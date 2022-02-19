A home in Lakewood National topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jason and Angela Kranz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5544 Mulligan Way to George Irvin, of Bradenton, for $1.15 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,117 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2020.

Country Club East

Susan Sloan and Deborah Taylor, of Osprey, sold their home at 7718 Hazeltine Glen to Darrell and Joan Drury, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,003,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,802 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Brian and Evelyn Bennett, of Reno, Nevada, sold their home at 7534 Camden Harbour Drive to Douglas Ruby and Jacqueline Holland-Ruby, of Bradenton, for $929,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,992 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $853,000 in 2021.

Treymore at Palm Aire

William and Nancy Lavelle, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, sold their home at 4885 Carrington Circle to Eugene and Danielle Allen, of Sarasota, for $845,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,838 square feet of living area.

Donald Goodman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4843 Carrington Circle to Bonnie Heller and Eileen Ricci, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $351,600 in 2002.

Mote Ranch

Don and Mary Christensen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6108 Stillwater Court to Konstantin Vyshetsky, of Sula Koo, of Campbell, California, for $836,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2001.

Bridgewater

FL Property Management 6 LLC sold the home at 13404 Ramblewood Trail to Kathryn De Young and John Scott De Young, of Lakewood Ranch, for $830,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,009 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,000 in 2015.

Anja Hoffmann and Jean Meyer, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 13117 Ramblewood Trail to Susan Alberson, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,800 in 2014.

Mallory Park

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 11803 Blue Hill Trail to David Hershorin and Lori Hershorin, trustees, of Bradenton, for $780,400. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,859 square feet of living area.

Mandalay

FANOMO LLC sold the home at 6171 46th St. E. to Vadim Kligman and Rano Umarova, of Voorhees, New Jersey, for $763,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2018.

Savanna

Robert and Erika Carter, of Panama City Beach, sold their home at 3615 Scrub Creek Run to Robert Searfoss Jr. and Gail Searfoss, trustees, of Bradenton, for $759,900. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2020.

Summerfield

Ann and Jason MacClellan, of Grand Island, New York, sold their home at 12009 Summer Meadow Drive to Keith Joseph Samuels, and Christy Myasha Samuels, of Springfield, Virginia, for $750,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $489,900 in 2021.

Watercrest

Eugene and Sheila Seashore, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 6414 Watercrest Way to John Uttero and Karen Manger, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $740,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Bill and Linda Favors, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1221 condominium at 5844 Wake Forest Run to Timothy Frances Doreen Jr. and Ellen Doreen, of Middletown, Maryland, for $735,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2018.

Malcolm Baker, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 921 condominium at 5836 Wake Forest Run to Timothy and Ellen Doreen, of Middletown, Maryland, for $615,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Sheldon and Michelle Ellis, of Montgomery, Ohio, sold their home at 6349 Royal Tern Circle to Hien Vu and Huong Cao, of Falls Church, Virginia, for $710,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2005.

John Mantone and Carolyn Mantone, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6214 Warbler Lane to Carol and Karin Barrett, of Canton, Michigan, for $699,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,400 in 2002.

Jason and Amanda DeFoor, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15652 Lemon Fish Drive to Shea Leary, of Lakewood Ranch, for $675,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Magnolia Manor

David Ted Johnson, of Bradenton, sold his home at 1402 64th St. Court E. to James Carlo Iovino and Chau Ngoc Nguyen, of Miami, for $705,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2014.

Serenity Creek

Gervasios and Maria Koukouvas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13019 Utopia Loop to Vassilios Lazaridis and Ludmila Boritchi, of Northbrook, Illinois, for $700,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,000 in 2019.

Greyhawk Landing

Juergen Kreis, of Germany, sold his home at 12072 Aster Ave. to George and Susan Atwell, of Anniston, Alabama, for $695,100. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,000 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing West

Richard and Heidi Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 858 Rosemary Circle to David and Sarah Sidnam, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,500 in 2015.

Lakewood National

Keith and Laraine Beck, trustees, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, sold the home at 5642 Arnie Loop to Stephen and Tanya Slater, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2018.

Rosedale

Dale and Michele Asplund sold their home at 8737 54th Ave. E. to Alameg Holdings Inc. for $660,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,971 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Annette Paige and Donna Paige, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8719 51st Terrace E. to Patrice and Kimberly Femenia, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,232 square feet of living area.

Tracy Padeni, of Augusta, Georgia, and David Padeni, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, trustees, sold the home at 8727 52nd Drive E. to Gary Potempa and Mary Pat Potempa, of Libertyville, Illinois, for $425,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $40,000 in 1998.

Heritage Harbour

Kelly Lynn Hamm, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, sold the home at 313 Heritage Preserve Run to Geraldine Naeyaert, of Sarasota, for $652,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,700 in 2014.

Lido Key Management Consultants LLC sold the home at 9004 Hammock Edge Place to Kevin Roberts and Amanda Matsumoto-Roberts, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2012.

Waterfront at Main Street

Stuart and Beth Katz sold their Unit 1-305 condominium at 10530 Boardwalk Loop to Hongmo and Jaeeun Moon, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $453,900 in 2018.

Country Club

Christopher David Darling and Rachel Rhoads Darling, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7319 Wexford Court to Michelle and Howard Cohen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $585,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2020.

Ann Tu Hoa Bui, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 7052 Woodmore Terrace to Richard and Linda Pinter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $460,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,557 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

Central Park

Amit and Aditi Goswami sold their home at 4804 Claremont Park Drive to Allisson Kira Torres, of Corona, California, for $540,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2011.

Joseph and Michelle Worden, of Venice, sold their home at 11766 Forest Park Circle to Todd and Pamela Nass, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2019.

Hampton Green

David and Joyce Johnson sold their home at 6426 Addington Place to Richard and Nancy Allen, of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, for $525,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,929 square feet of living area.

River Club South

John Patton, of Davidson, North Carolina, sold the home at 10283 Silverado Circle to GKRE LLC for $525,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,000 in 2015.

Del Tierra

Jeffrey and Ann Wall, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15622 Rose Grove Drive to Robert Anthony Farias and Johana Farias, of Bradenton, for $518,900. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,500 in 2016.

Sabal Harbour

Lesley and Crystal Aulds, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4543 Egmont Drive to Jerry Comar, of Bradenton, for $517,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,000 in 2019.

Summerfield Cypress Banks

Gordon Lee Nordgren and Linda Kay Nordgren, of Norway, Iowa, sold their home at 11274 Beebalm Circle to M-3 Family Investment LLC for $460,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,358 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2021.

Woodbrook

Kirstin Lillian Sanchez Rodriguez and Marco Antonio Sanchez Rodriguez and Sabrina Cummings, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4650 Woodbrook Drive to Milun Konatar, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2020.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Michael Martell and Marissa Morris, of Nokomis, sold their home at 8115 Tabbystone Place to Mitchell and Leanne Howard, of University Park, for $455,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,000 in 2019.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Richard Bleam and Lorry Larson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7431 Fairlinks Court to Vitaliy Domoratskiy, Alla Domoratskaya, Anatoliy Domoratskiy and Valeriy Domoratskiy, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2004.

Pinehurst

Thomas and Tina Witham, of Easley, South Carolina, sold their Unit 78 condominium at 7492 Eleanor Circle to Dmitri Tourtchenko and Olga Pliner, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2020.

Harmony

Erik Novak, of Tampa, sold his home at 5212 Blossom Cove to Evan John Phillips and Elizabeth Rachel Phillips, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,600 in 2018.

Glenbrooke

Alvin and Rhonda Nienhuis, of Brooksville, sold their home at 8125 Glenbrooke Place to Alexander Matthew Goldman, of Sarasota, for $422,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,300 in 1996.

Pinehurst Estates

Peggy Dickinson, of Sheppard Airforce Base, Texas, sold the Unit 161 condominium at 7324 Eleanor Circle to Anthony Lombino, of Sarasota, for $416,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,709 square feet of living area.

Peridia

Clifford and Mary Miller, of Tampa, sold their home at 4734 Raintree St. Circle E. to Jessica Mead, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,041 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2013.

Palm Aire of Sarasota

Todd Allen Scarpone, of Sarasota, sold his Unit V-204 condominium at 7074 W. Country Club Drive N. to Steve and Sharon Ramsey, of St. Peters, Missouri, for $411,700. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,801 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,400 in 2020.

Creekwood Townhomes

Lindsey Ellenwood, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5134 78th St. Circle E. to Selvakumar Buvanendaran and Nathini Balakrishnan, of Bradenton, for $404,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,000 in 2018.

Sylvan Woods

Suncoast Opportunities LLC sold the home at 8424 Sylvan Woods Drive to Daniel and Natascha Bond, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $102,000 in 1995.