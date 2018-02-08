Lake Club home tops home sales at $1.32 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. SD TLC LLC sold the home at 16222 Daysailor Trail to Juergen and Susanne Schuchmann, of Rossdorf, Germany, for $1,318,100. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,585 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Kathleen Good, trustee, of Crystal Lake, Ill., sold the home at 14919 Camargo Place to James and Pamela Allen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $850,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,243 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

City National Bank, trustee, sold the home at 6707 193rd St. E., to Charles Byrd, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,925 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2012.

Esplanade

Stephen and Carol Lewis, of Venice, sold their home at 13213 Treviso Drive to Marc and Carol Motter, of Birmingham, Ala., for $687,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $587,500 in 2015.

Riverdale

Robert Malan, of Bradenton, sold his home at 3723 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Marc and Deanna Sicard, of Cabot, Ark., for $657,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,967 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Thomas and Kelly Lerman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 22551 Morning Glory Circle to Alan Randall, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,922 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2011.

Tidewater Preserve

Sameer Bajaj and Shveta Chowdhry sold their home at 928 Mangrove Edge Court to Michael Saenz, of Bradenton, for $531,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $504,400 in 2015.

Billy and Maryann Etchison, of Pensacola Beach, sold their home at 929 Riverscape St., to Laura and Robert Gilroy, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,300 in 2016.

Riverwalk Ridge

Charles Freeman and Diane Huntley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12310 Greenbrier Way to Paul and Melissa VanHatten, of Lakewood Ranch, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,196 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Matthew and Carrie Mueller, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4743 Compass Drive to Gwenn Villa, of Bradenton, for $482,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $464,000 in 2016.

Eagle Trace

Denise and Russell Jodoin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1922 Crooked Lake Circle to Jonathan Perkinson, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,400 in 2016.

Paul and Diane Finn, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 12140 Whispering Lake Drive to Michael and Nancy Somerville, of Canton, Mich., for $325,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,300 in 2015.

Central Park

Walter and Nancy Thorn sold their home at 12316 Tranquility Park Terrace to John and Patricia Logan, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,200 in 2016.

Notting Hill

Steven and Kathy Blakeman sold their home at 7346 Kensington Court to Helen Hecken, of University Park, for $399,900. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,627 square feet of living area.

Richard Siler, of Downsville, Wis., sold his home at 7138 Kensington Court to James Fox and Barbara Laffey Fox, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Scott Saunders and Tyler Saunders, of Naperville, Ill., sold their home at 17009 Fourth Ave. E., to Frederick and Lorraine Enos, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,000 in 2014.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 432 Tierra Verde Way to Anita Drumheller, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,563 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 345 Grande Vista Blvd., to Timothy and Kristin Dedrick, of Bradenton, for $278,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,505 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 353 Grande Vista Blvd., to Alec Backhaus and Silvio Battelli, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area.

Lakeside Woods

William Schmitt, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5808 Lakeside Woods Circle to David and Barbara Vincent, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2001.

Greyhawk Landing

John Brennan sold his home at 12467 Natureview Circle to Ashley and Marcia Burt, of Bradenton, for $368,300. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,962 square feet of living area.

Bridgewater

Josephine Weston, of Gilbert, Ariz., sold the home at 13220 Swiftwater Way to Anthony Cacciatore, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,000 in 2017.

Mote Ranch

Joseph and Margaret Bonacuse, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6549 Copper Ridge Trail to Angelo and Anne Settembrini, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,800 in 2000.

Virginia Water

Thomas Knubel, of University Park, sold the home at 7144 Victoria Circle to Matthew Hickey, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2004.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Sharon Duchene and Danielle Duchene sold their home at 515 Country Lane to Thomas Robinson, of Bradenton, for $322,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,309 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,000 in 2013.

Norman and Georgia Armstrong sold their home at 440 Country Lane to John and Diane Young, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,097 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,500 in 2012.

Country Oaks

Christopher and Julie Weiss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5037 82nd Way E., to Claire Hoffman, of Sarasota, for $317,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,660 square feet of living area.

River Landings Bluffs

Richard and Karen Rath, of Palmetto, sold their home at 5512 61st Lane E., to Roland and Jessica Plourde, of Bradenton, for $299,900. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1998.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Paul Litch, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7911 Cypress Lake Drive to Frank and Elma McKay, of Parrish, for $291,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2002.

Waterline Road

Rose Smith, of Bradenton, sold her home at 16618 Waterline Road to Juan Toro and Elvia Colon, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Gail Sanderson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 8005 condominium at 8005 Tybee Court to William Mercier, of University Park, for $275,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2009.

Braden River Ranchettes

Koray and Silva Nuthmann, of Cumming, Ga., sold their home at 3815 67th St. Court E., to Andrew Surprenant and Erin Dean, of Cumming, Ga., for $267,300. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,100 in 2015.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5024 San Palermo Drive to Michael Anzalone and Melissa Maher, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,446 square feet of living area.

Pinehurst Estates

Gary and Rebecca Miller sold their Unit 98 condominium at 7408 Eleanor Circle to George Miller, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,850 square feet of living area.

Miramar Lagoons

Nick and Sylvie Racanelli, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 8433 Miramar Way to Charles Barrett III and Lynda Copelan, of Berkeley Lake, Ga., for $245,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,500 in 2013.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire Country Club

Susan Mailaender and Luis Garcia, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5819 Fairway Lakes Drive to E. Dwain and Pamela Kitchens, of Sarasota, for $219,900. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,460 square feet of living area.

Glenbrooke III

Sylvia Winters, as Guardian, sold the home at 4632 Glenbrooke Terrace to Jeffrey Golomb, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,466 square feet of living area.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Paul and Tiffany Smith, of Parker, Colo., sold their home at 7253 Ketch Place to Benjamin Coleman, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2016.