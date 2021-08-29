Lake Club home sells for $2.3 million to top Lakewood Ranch area transactions

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry and Susan Wade sold their home at 16026 Topsail Terrace to John Stone and Jamie Stone, trustees, of Edwards, Colorado, for $2.3 million. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2013.

Lake Club

John Hall and Linda Haskins, trustees, of Naples, sold the home at 16404 Clearlake Ave. to David and Lisa Sharkey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.25 million. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.3 million in 2017.

Riverdale

Leonard and Cesnie Pino sold their home at 4401 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Lawrence and Marcie Noah, of Bradenton, for $1.35 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $689,800 in 2017.

Country Club

Garland Smart sold the home at 7029 Brier Creek Court to Legacy Riverwood LLC for $1,155,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $820,000 in 2020.

Sharon Schauble, of Jefferson, New Jersey, sold her home at 7237 Orchid Island Place to Zohreh Laura Tabatabai and Aseem Om Rawal, of Tiburon, California, for $459,900. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,831 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 16615 Collingtree Crossing to Timothy and Patricia Kilgore, of Wausau, Wisconsin, for $981,400. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2015.

Liora Cannon, trustee, of Miami Beach, sold the home at 7275 Belleisle Glen to Mary Pierce Anaclerio, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $649,200. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2018.

Mill Creek

Brian and Michele Grimes sold their home at 15518 17th Ave. E. to Phillip and Susan Harris, of Bradenton, for $976,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,703 square feet of living area.

Aaron and Danielle Barnard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14311 22nd Place E. to Daniel Schwartz, trustee, of Bradenton, for $935,500. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $673,000 in 2017.

Hethe and Jill Owens, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13609 Third Ave. E. to Kevin and Joanne Wilcox, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,500 in 2015.

Kelly Hickson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 504 Mill Run E. to Philip Mitchell and Natsumi Imai, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2002.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Johnnie and Irene Zinn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 817 Maritime Court to James Guilfoyle, trustee, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, for $900,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $698,700 in 2003.

Greenbrook

Thomas and Holly Crisp, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6220 Burrowing Owl Cove to Philip Erli and Margaret Anne Erli, of Lakewood Ranch, for $827,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,957 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Albert and Andrea Pirone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14311 Silver Trout Drive to Robert and Rachael Cressy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $675,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,700 in 2013.

Lurine Kowal, trustee, of Waynesville, North Carolina, sold the home at 13715 Glossy Ibis Place to Joshua and Christy McClure, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, for $470,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2010.

Scott and Mari Bosch, of Venice, sold their home at 13854 Waterthrush Place to AH4R Properties Two LLC for $400,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,700 in 2003.

Greyhawk Landing

Hernan and Maria Aspiazu, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13132 Peregrin Circle to Alessandro Baretta and Valerie Giuliani, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,000 in 2013.

Barry and Nancy Baker, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 12023 Aster Ave. to Matthew Mumley and Karen Gale, of Bradenton, for $780,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,397 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2010.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Olga and Keith Hutchison, of Sarasota, sold their home at 17109 Fourth Ave. E. to David Lavin and Debra Ruth Lavin, of Bradenton, for $790,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $469,000 in 2014.

Michael and Julia Matras, of Bradenton, sold their home at 315 167th Blvd. N.E. to Richard Nicholas Aufmann and Lois Marian Aufmann, trustees, of Leander, Texas, for $580,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2012.

Treymore at Villages of Palm Aire

Diane Runft, trustee, and Wendell Joseph Runft, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7044 Treymore Court to James La Rosa, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,183 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2014.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

William Robert Gregory and Debra Eileen Christie-Gregory sold their home at 23324 Red Robin Place to Shane and Angela Williams, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,041 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2019.

Bridgewater

Richard Neumann, of S. Yarmouth, Massachusetts, sold the home at 5617 Cloverleaf Run to John Marian Orzel and Kristen Neumann Orzel, of Bradenton, for $731,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2016.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Christine Garber, of University Park, sold the home at 6160 Palomino Circle to Robert and Mary Lou Fenton, of University Park, for $730,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $421,100 in 2004.

Links at Palm Aire

Ronald and Patricia Buckholtz, of Pompano Beach, sold their home at 7404 Links Court to John Robert Bezold and Julie Marie Bezold, of Jackson, Tennessee, for $722,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2018.

Arbor Grande

Corbin and Dana Cornell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12132 Gannett Place to Sreenivas and Shameema Challa, of Lakewood Ranch, for $699,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2018.

Joshua Morgan and Elizabeth Greene, of Whitestown, Indiana, sold their home at 12103 Perennial Place to Elisabeth Buza, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

William Harley Hewitt and Terry Josephine Terry, of Fernandina Beach, sold their home at 10004 Marbella Drive to Leonard Tatore and Mary Milligan, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2018.

Lance Garland Kramer and Gianna Rose Kramer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10019 Marbella Drive to Frank and Cynthia Guigliano, of Bradenton, for $559,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,500 in 2018.

Misty Oaks

James and Elaine Powrozek, of Myakka City, sold their home at 8158 Misty Oaks Blvd. to Carl and Renee Schilling, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 1993.

Mandalay

Young Son, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6107 46th Lane E. to Tytus Kwiatkowski, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,635 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in March.

Del Webb

Wayne Hanson sold the home at 6924 Holbrook Cove to Cynthia Ebertz and Melvin Ochab Jr., of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,200 in 2020.

Victoria Casperson, of Orlando, sold her home at 17432 Hampton Falls Terrace to Frank Gerry and Marianne Gerry, trustees, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, for $480,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,363 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,000 in 2018.

George Seltzer and Mary Ann Seltzer, through their attorney-in-fact, Robert Seltzer the he home at 17014 Hampton Falls Terrace to David Dintenfass, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,100 in 2018.

Charleston Pointe

Peter Badcock and Laura Miguel Fernandez, of Burwell, United Kingdom, sold their home at 8015 Spring Marsh Drive to Craig Susmin, of Rocky Point, New York, for $540,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

David Raskin and Vyvyan Carrol Fuselier sold their home at 7632 Camden Harbour Drive to Jean and Patrick Neville, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,971 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2004.

Eric and Stacy Teallow, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8807 Haven Harbour Way to Timothy and Shawn Kennedy, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2006.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Charles Barger sold his home at 7720 Drayton Circle to Matthew and Alexa Cooper, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,300 in 2004.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Karen Nunez-Gomez, of Sarasota, sold her home at 631 Planters Manor Way to Anthony and Mamie Hall, of Bradenton, for $530,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $277,100 in 2002.

Rosedale Highlands

Lynne Woodman, of Bradenton, sold her home at 9722 53rd Drive E. to James and Maria Provident, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2014.

Brookside Estates

Matthew David Knobloch and Kate Trelease Knobloch, of Burlington, North Carolina, sold their home at 727 129th St. N.E. to Cameron and Natalia Angeloni, of Houston, Texas, for $505,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,600 in 2017.

Del Tierra

Christopher and Rebekah Lutsch and Katherine Hunter, of Lake City, sold their home at 15414 High Bell Place to Kevin and Ana Barbosa, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,600 in 2015.

Mallory Park

David and Margaret Graff, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 3355 Anchor Bay Trail to Anne Miranda and Vanessa Smith, of Bradenton, for $462,000, Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,300 in 2020.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Barry and Jean Timmons, of Oxford, sold their home at 7653 Ridgelake Circle to Amanda Reichert and Christopher Reichert, trustees, of Bradenton, for $459,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,100 in 2018.

Peridia

Doris Roy, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, sold the home at 5072 Kilty Court E. to Kylamarie Freeman, of Milton, Massachusetts, for $440,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

James Craig Jones and Jordon Michael Jones sold their home at 8711 53rd Terrace E. to Walker Family Trust for $440,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in March.

Crossing Creek

Scarlett Suazo and Samuel Gamero, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6805 49th Drive E. to Julie Ann and Rome LeGrange, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,200 in 2015.

Sonoma

Laurie Greenwalt, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5547 Napa Drive to Michael Stephen George and Elizabeth George, of Fishers, Indiana, for $410,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2009.