Koala(ty) chalk art at Lakewood Ranch High leads to funds for Australia

Tyler Strum and Gavin Burns. Photo by Liz Ramos.

Koala(ty) art

Lakewood Ranch High School students chalked it up in support of animals affected by the Australian wildfires.

Sophomores Tyler Strum and Gavin Burns along with freshman Nate VanPeenen used hand-drawn koalas to capture other students’ attention to the plight of animals in the wake of wildfires. The students also are raising money in support of those animals.

“Koalas are such a well-known animal,” Burns said. “If they were to go extinct, it would be impactful.”

How do you like those apples?

Ashley Dodd. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Tara Elementary School cafeteria manager Ashley Dodd (above) normally prepares food for students to eat, but on Feb. 7, she sliced and diced food, so students could create animals with it.

She cut potatoes, carrots, apples and other fruits and vegetables the students fashioned into giraffes, rhinos and other creatures. It all was part of Play with Your Fruits and Vegetables Day.

“I enjoy it,” Dodd said of the change in pace. “They get to have fun.”