Knightsbridge home tops local sales at $1.1 million

A home in Knightsbridge topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas and Cheryl Crawford, of University Park, sold their home at 7316 Barclay Court to Timothy and Colleen Tevens, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 1998.

Rosedale Highlands

James and Melissa Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5324 96th St. E., to Daniel and Linda Flynn, of Green Valley, Ariz., for $710,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2014.

Treymore at the Village of Palm Aire

Nichols Lampros, trustee, and Elaine Lampros, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7017 Treymore Court to David and Maureen Decker, of Center Valley, Pa., for $590,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,900 in 1999.

Richmond Park

Raymond and Carolyn Quick sold their home at 8019 Collingwood Court to Gary and Rebecca Miller, of Vienna, W.Va., for $549,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,106 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Stirling Equity Group LLC sold the home at 15516 Castle Park Terrace to Robert and Ilona DeCrick, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., for $533,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,718 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Bradford and Randi Bergey, trustees, of Huntersville, N.C., sold the home at 5210 Napoli Run to John Lewis and Sandra Lewis, trustees, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., for $520,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $496,800 in 2015.

Dixie Delgado, of Bradenton, sold her home at 13132 Torresina Terrace to Jennifer Cost, of Mentor, Ohio, and Jeffrey Cost, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,200 in 2013.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 4725 Royal Dornoch Circle to Robert Pritchard, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,502 square feet of living area.

Tony and Deborah Fox, of Franklin, N.C., sold their home at 4768 Royal Dornoch Circle to Peter and Kathryn Duus, of Bradenton, for $464,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,300 in 2015.

Rye Wilderness Estates

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 16612 Fifth Ave. E., to Todd and Michelle Thomas, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,114 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Aaron and Kathy Corr, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7714 Jay Watch Glen to William and Encamacion Vogenitz, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2017.

Eagle Trace

Stanley and Elizabeth Pawelec sold their home at 1914 Crooked Lake Circle to Melvin and Margaret Siler, of Bradenton, for $452,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,900 in 2016.

Cathryn Hollfelder, of Gainesville, sold her home at 2010 Red Lake Run to Benjamin Sherman and Jayne Hackett, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $454,400 in 2016.

Braden Pines

Christopher Gasparro and Meghan Alden Gasparro sold their home at 10821 Forest Run Drive to David and Elanor Sa, of Bradenton, for $431,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,978 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Jason and Nicole Gabbard, of Parrish, sold their home at 10004 Oak Run Drive to Paul and Audrey Wills, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,600 in 2016.

Robert and Maria Rudd sold their home at 9615 Oak Run Drive to Steven and Kristin Coad, of Bradenton, for $313,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,679 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,000 in 2015.

Country Club Village

SunCastle Properties LLC sold the home at 7708 Latrobe Court to Gino Scapillati, of Ontario, Canada, for $427,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Alan and Karen Hunt sold their home at 8819 Brookfield Terrace to Thomas and Bonita Michalak, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $621,100 in 2006.

Jose Bautista, of Tampa, sold his home at 419 Fairway Isles Lane to Ruth Cassell, of Bradenton, for $247,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,800 in 2003.

Sonoma

Mario and Sylvia Rodrigues, Johann Rodrigues, Trevor Rodrigues and Erica Rodrigues, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5322 Napa Drive to Ira Saltzman and Kirk Myers, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,200 in 2010.

Heritage Harbour

Gabrielle Jeans sold the home at 6475 Willowshire Way to Robert and Elizabeth Corran, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2015.

Ronald and Debra Milewski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 212 River Enclave Court to Brock and Kay Renshaw, of Bradenton, for $344,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,036 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2014.

George and Catherine Axiotis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 104 Sweet Tree St. to Ravi and Gail Ghai, of Bradenton, for $309,900. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,900 in 2014.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

John and Elizabeth Morley, of Hampshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 7608 Drayton Circle to Claudine Kahn and Harry Blank, trustees, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing West

Richard and Simone Rose, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12121 Goldenrod Ave. to Deborah Cohen, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,100 in 2016.

Braden Woods

Coral Green Homes LLC sold the home at 6208 91st St. E. to Scot Robinson, of Bradenton, for $355,300. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,828 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2016.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Michael and Lori Basilone, of Placida, sold their Unit B condominium at 1248 Riverscape St. to Justin and Christine Mizell, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,100 in 2015.

Riverdale Revised

Fannie Mae sold the home at 153 Americas Cup Blvd. to David and Carol Grunfeld, of Bradenton, for $338,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,356 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Doreen Wilson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 15664 Lemon Fish Drive to Ronald and Sherry Fuelberg, of Panama City Beach, for $337,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,600 in 2006.

Steven Misiti, of Lakewood Ranch,s old his home at 14210 Tree Swallow Way to Robynjeet Purewal, of Lakewood Ranch, for $270,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,300 in 2012.

Virginia Water

Suzanne Daigle, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7159 Victoria Circle to Jay Berman, of University Park, for $325,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,500 in 2004.

Arbor Lakes

Earle and Judith Pride sold their home at 7104 Coachlight St. to Michael and Natalie Milliron, of Sarasota, for $319,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

River Point of Manatee

Michael and Lorraine Poteete, of Parrish, sold their home at 4005 Second Drive N.E. to William and Anna Marie Newcomer, of Bradenton, for $319,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

Greyhawk Landing

George Husfelt and Stacy Beck, of Parrish, sold their home at 12367 Lavender Loop to Zachary and Morgan Pearl, of Bradenton, for $319,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,193 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,800 in 2014.

Jennifer Louis King, of Sarasota, sold her home at 12642 Cara Cara Loop to Ngocdung Pham and Nam Le, of Utica, Ky., for $290,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,900 in 2005.

Carriage Run at University Place

Ronald and Sonia Weismehl, of Venice, sold their home at 7408 Sea Island Lane to Nick and Nancy Coin, of Rock Island, Ill., for $315,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,146 square feet of living area.

Earl and Victoria Eastman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7309 Meeting St., to Jeffrey and Sari Latto, of E. Meadow, N.Y., for $295,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Graham and Debra Mugford sold their home at 8747 52nd Drive E. to Lyse Stevens, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2013.

Thomas Loken, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8711 53rd Terrace E. to HP Florida I LLC for $282,500. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2013.

Bruce Weber, trustee, sold the home at 8709 52nd Drive E. to Edwin and Susan Zysko, of Alberta, Canada, for $272,500. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1999.

Hillary Geyer, of Evanston, Ill., and Estelle Ure, of Glencoe, Ill., trustees, sold the home at 8752 52nd Drive E. to Lewis and Gloria Walker, of Bradenton, for $249,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,556 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2003.

Silverlake

Gaudencia and Onesimo Hernandez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5126 60th Drive E. to Marie Cineus, of Mays Landing, N.J., for $280,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2009.

Peridia

Ronald and Arlene Gagnon, trustees, of Wakefield, R.I., sold the home at 4232 Pro Am Ave. E. to Frank and Rosemarie Bennett, of Bradenton, for $275,800. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2004.

Wells Fargo Bank sold the home at 4214 Murfield Drive E. to Linda Lance LLC for $210,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1997.

Summerfield Village

Gregory and Melanie Eckelman, of Seymour, Ind., sold their home at 12216 Winding Woods Way to Stephanie and James Robinson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $275,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,500 in 2017.

University Pines

Scott Lantz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5044 Vassar Lane to Paige and George Berry, of Sarasota, for $271,200. Built in 1986, it has five bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,500 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Richard and Susan Smith sold their Unit 4801 condominium at 319 Winding Brook Lane to Mary and Robert Brewer, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2011.

Glenbrooke

Kenneth Harris, of Miamisburg, Ohio, sold his home at 4605 Glenbrooke Drive to Jeffery and Kyungja Johnson, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2014.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 349 Grande Vista Blvd. to Armando Sanchez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $255,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area.

Zipperer Road

Melissa Mae, of Brooksville, sold her home at 1608 Zipperer Road to Jason Trimbach, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,902 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2011.

Harmony at Lakewood Ranch

Roland and Jessica Plourde, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11973 Brookside Drive to Nicole Nisi, of Bradenton, for $239,900. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2015.

Harborage on Braden River

Safe IRA Investments LLC, trustee, sold the home at 5529 Whitehead St. to Allison Valentino, of Bradenton, for $237,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,100 in 2007.

Tara

Eugene and Evelyn Brothers sold their home at 6405 Stone River Road to Jamel Canty, of Bradenton, for $228,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,600 in 1992.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Christine Lennox sold the home at 1307 Millbrook Circle to Melissa Miller, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2005.

Leighton Campbell, of Hollywood, sold the home at 1157 Cane Mill Lane to Thereselle Copeland, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,318 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2004.

The Preserves at Palm Aire

Hiram and Maureen Pagan, of Riverdale, N.Y., sold their Unit 33 condominium at 7509 Preserves Court to Vicki Wilson, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2005.

Cedar Hollow at Tara

Brenda Tipton, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 11-102 condominium at 7238 Cedar Hollow Circle to James and Susanne Baker, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,900 in 2002.