Key Club condo sells for $1.3 million

A condominium in The Pierre tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jamie Kaplin, of Albuquerque, N.M., sold her Unit PH-5 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Richard and Alitza Trumpler, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,301 square feet of living area. It sold for $692,800 in 1990.

Longbeach

David Kerr, trustee, of Palm Harbor, sold the home at 320 N. Shore Road to Michael Breglia and Ana Maria Oliva, of Tampa, for $1.02 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,589 square feet of living area.

Conrad Beach

Kathleen Whelan sold the home at 399 Firehouse Court to 399 Firehouse LLC for $922,200. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,063 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2000.

Lido Regency

Mark Crow and Sallie West, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 3-D condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Charles and Patricia Earl, of Warren, Mich., for $826,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2018.

Charles and Patricia Earl, of Warren, Mich., sold their Unit 3-C condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark Crow and Sallie West, of Sarasota, for $456,000. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,059 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2006.

Cedars West of Longboat

Leonard Wall, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edward Sobel and Donna Irvin Sobel, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 1991.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

BLBK Rentals sold the home at 720 Fox St. to James Jackson, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $515,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2014.

Windward Bay

Cynthia Land and Eric Land, trustees, of Birmingham, Ala., sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul and Luise Scheier, trustees, of Wilmington, Vt., for $495,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area.

Beachplace

Siegrun Schlick, of Velden, Austria, sold his Unit 203 condominium at 1065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Amy Burke, of New Canaan, Conn., for $450,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Pelican Harbour Beach Club

Gary and Nancy D’Alonzo, of Bradenton, sold their Unit V-2 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carol Moesel and Richard Knapp, of Bronxville, N.Y., for $425,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2014.

Seaplace

Diane Osak sold the Unit 104A condominium at 2039 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joan Grunstra, of Longboat Key, for $415,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $430,000 in 2008.

Lido Shores

Victor Aluise and Stephen Mandeville, of Ocean Grove, N.J., sold their Unit 405 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Theresa Cangemi, of Brewerton, N.Y., for $395,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2012.

Cedars East

Neville and Margaret O’Reilly, of Monroe Township, N.J., sold their Unit 23 condominium at 539 Forest Way to Mark Howell and Nicole Bernardi, of Longboat Key, for $380,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Saint Judes Apartments

Christian Martineau and Dominique Hurteau, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 25 condominium at 747 Saint Judes Drive S. to Rhonda Orange and Brian Lain, of Longboat Key, for $380,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Longboat Harbour

Dorothy Illingworth, trustee, of Lynchburg, Va., sold the Unit 106 condominium at 4410 Exeter Drive to Raul and Natalia Castano, of Orlando, for $290,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,000 in 1989.