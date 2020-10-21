Ken Marsh resigns from Planning and Zoning Board

The Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board is again looking for a seventh member.

Vice Chair and board member Ken Marsh sent a resignation letter to town Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons on Oct. 14. Marsh’s resignation is effective immediately.

"Sometime later this fall my wife and I will be leaving Longboat Key to pursue another chapter in our lives,” Marsh wrote. “While I will still reside here for awhile, it is in the best interest of the Town to appoint a replacement early in this next planning cycle.”

Marsh is also leaving his position as the town’s representative on the Sarasota County Schools facility planning group, which never met because of the pandemic.

Town Clerk Trish Shinkle has started the process to advertise the vacancies that Marsh has left behind, according to Town Manager Tom Harmer.

“Know that I have enjoyed my time on the P&Z, and hope that I have contributed to the professional planning efforts which you and your staff have led so capably,” Marsh wrote. “I wish you all the best as you tackle the next set of goals for this wonderful community.”

Marsh did not attend Tuesday’s virtual P&Z Board meeting. He had served on the P&Z Board since October 2017, when he was sworn in to replace George Symanski.

“I wanted to thank you for your years of service and your conscientious efforts on behalf of the town and your leadership on the board over the years,” Chair David Green said of Marsh. “He served as secretary for at least two years, I know. His presence will be missed.”

The P&Z Board selected Phill Younger to serve as the board’s vice chair moving forward.

“Thank you for being willing to step up and take that role as Ken [Marsh] has moved on,” Green said.

On Tuesday, the P&Z Board also swore in S. Jay Plager, who took the vacant seat left behind by At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop.

“I’m quite honored to be in this position, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues,” Plager said. “I have a lot to learn, but I will listen and try to be responsive.”

The P&Z Board is planning to meet in person again in November. Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order that allows municipalities to meet virtually through the month of October.