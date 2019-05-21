‘Just write it’: FST holds 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Adults can have a way of underestimating what children know. But Florida Studio Theatre recognizes that whether a child has a simplified or complex understanding of how the world works, they deserve to have their voices heard.

For nearly three decades FTS has looked for ways to cultivate creativity in children ages 5-18 by encouraging them to write through the program Write a Play. The culmination of the program took place at the 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival on May 18.

“The idea of it is to get kids writing and to inspire creativity,” said Lydia Baxter, a public relations associate at FST. “Typically writing is not fun for kids these days and through this program we found that so many kids explore their creativity and gain self esteem.”

The winning Young Playwrights spanned from five countries this year.

Write a Play is broken into the categories Under Six, which are grades kindergarten through sixth, and Seven Up, which are grades seventh through 12th.

This year the program had 6,000 entries from students and classes around the world.

Plays were submitted from Florida, New Jersey, Israel, Russia, Italy and Scotland. Of the entries, 12 plays were chosen for each category to be performed in anthology form by the FST acting apprentices at the Young Playwright Festival.

For the 2019 season, the Seven Up category focused on Making History through FST’s Historically Speaking program that teaches the students how to turn the stories of historical figures like Anne Frank or Helen Keller into a play.

Under Six playwrights pulled from their own experiences and imaginations. The overarching theme focused on friendship, accepting differences and overcoming adversity.

Play topics ranged from a sad star that doesn’t twinkle but figures out it’s because it is a planet, a turtle named Myrtle who swims through the murky ocean to lay her eggs only for her and her babies die in the process, a young boy with tourettes who is worried about making friends at his new school, and imagining what marine animals do after the aquarium janitor leaves at night.

Matrick Thorpe, a sixth grader at Pine View School, has two winning plays in the 2019 Young Playwrights Festival.

Matrick Thorpe, a sixth grader at Pine View School and a three time winning playwright, had two plays performed at the festival this year. “The Refrigerator Zone” was entered in the Under Six group and “The Lonesome Tale of Phineas Fog” was performed in Seven Up.

For Matrick, his inspiration comes from his overactive imagination. He favors noir fiction and used elements of the 1960s anthology series “The Twilight Zone” for his play “The Refrigerator Zone.”

“(Noir is) an interesting setting and environment that takes place,” Matrick said. “But when you make a noir funny it sets a completely different setting that people don't expect. It's a fun reaction to see.”

“The Refrigerator Zone” follows the characters of Thermometer, a detective; Milk, the missing person; Cookie, a worried friend turned suspect; Ice Cream, the suspect; Pie, the suspect’s brother; and the narrator.

The play was filled with food related puns that kept the audience in a mixed state of suspense and laughter as they watched Thermometer, played by Ben Southerland, try to get to the bottom of Milk’s disappearance.

Matrick’s said his advice for other young playwright is simple, “it’s about conveying emotion, letting emotions run rampant and then just writing it.”

“So many people might just be worried about ‘What if I say it wrong, or something goes wrong and it's misinterpreted?’ But just write it and hope for the best,” he said.

At its core, the festival is about empowering the youth of today, which is what Educator of the Year Anna Albanese said she focuses on in her classroom.

Anna Albanese, the Venice Middle School drama teacher, is Florida Studio Theatre's Educator of the Year.

Albanese’s students have participated in Write a Play and the Young Playwright Festival since 2013 and this year her students submitted 97 plays to the program. “Detention Caused It” by her students Leah Fisher and Kaitlyn Cisneros-Lobo was performed in the Seven Up anthology.

“(Theater) drama allows them to be comfortable with themselves,” said Albanese, the Venice Middle School drama teacher. “But playwriting just takes it beyond that. It's more than self esteem with playwriting, it is a safe place to communicate humor, to communicate fear, and to communicate what really matters to them.”