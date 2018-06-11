July enrollment set for TSA's expedited airport-security program

Travelers will soon have the opportunity at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to apply for the Transportation Security Administration's Pre-Check expedited-screening program.

The enrollment event is planned for July 23-27 at the airport. Pre-Check is an expedited screening

program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to pass through airport security quicker, with no need to remove shoes, liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

Interested travelers are encouraged to first visit identogo.com/precheck to answer some initial questions and select an appointment time. The application process is completed on site, including fingerprints for background check and

collection of the $85 application fee.

There are more than 400 Pre-Check lanes at 200 airports nationwide. Once enrolled, membership in the program lasts five years.

For information, visit tsa.gov/precheck