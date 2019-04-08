Joseph Nelson Zwearcan

1957-2019

Joseph Nelson Zwearcan, age 61, of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Raymond, New Hampshire passed away on Wednesday March 20, 2019. Joseph was born March 22, 1957 in Exeter, New Hampshire to the late William and Elaine (Fisk) Zwearcan.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; loving daughter, Tanya Zwearcan and brother, William Zwearcan (Debbie).

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.